The tender gesture that Keanu Reeves had with a grandmother

Keanu Reeves is one of the coolest celebrities in Hollywood, a crack in all the extension of the word. And the truth is that we will never get tired of affirming it, because at every opportunity, this great actor shows that in addition to showing off in front of the cameras and when developing a character, he also does it with all his fans.

We recently told you that the protagonist of John Wick he raffled like the greats giving an interview to a young man in an airporteven Keanu himself also asked him a question or two (over here we tell them how things went). However, it recently went viral. the story of a lady who fulfilled the dream of talking with him and of course it was one of the best days of his life.

Keanu Reeves raffled like the greats fulfilling a granny’s dream

It turns out that through Reddit, a user said that his grandmother fell in love with Keanu Reeves because he looks a lot like her husbandwho died many years ago. After suffering a stroke in his early 70s, The grandmother had to stay at home for 10 years of her life, but found solace in the actor’s films and saw them all, from Bill & Ted until Matrix.

Later, this person explained that his uncle met Reeves in a restaurant, an opportunity to tell him about his mother and the enormous admiration I felt for him, both professionally and personally:

“Not long after ‘The Matrix’ came out, my uncle was in Los Angeles on business and was eating in a very fancy place when Keanu walked in with a woman. When he finished eating, my uncle came over to the table and said, ‘I don’t usually do this, but I wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mother adores you and has seen all your movies. You remind him of my father.’” Mentioned Reddit User About His Uncle’s Encounter With Keanu Reeves

The actor chatted for a while with one of his biggest fans

However, far from being out of the loop or giving him the plane, upon learning of the case, Keanu Reeves did what very few did, talk on the phone with his fan: “Keanu asked her if she had a cell phone and when she confirmed that she did, he said, ‘Call her, I want to talk to her.’ She chatted with my grandmother for several minutes and it absolutely made her year”.

Of course, the whole family of this grandmother was shocked and moved by the gesture that Reeves had with her, because The lady felt completely alone and talking to her idol changed her life forever: “She was so isolated (…) His genuine kindness to her and his interest showed that he is a truly incredible man”. Once again there is no doubt, Keanu is a great guy.

