The tender gesture of Keanu Reeves with an 80-year-old fan

The reputation of a good guy he has Keanu Reeves continues to rise. These days, the 57-year-old actor has become news for a noble gesture he had with an 80-year-old fan. The story of that good deed was shared by a Reddit forum user, who commented that his grandmother was in love with the protagonist of John Wick because it reminded her of her late husband.

After suffering a stroke in her 70s, she spent the next decade of her life confined to her home watching many films, her favorites being those starring Reeves. Well, that user then narrated what happened when his uncle ran into Keanu by chance in a very fancy restaurant in Los Angeles shortly after the premiere of The Matrix:

“When he finished his meal, my uncle came over to his table and said, ‘I don’t normally do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mother loves you and has seen all your movies. You remind my father. He said Keanu then asked him if she had a cell phone handy to her and when he confirmed that she did, he said, ‘Call her, I want to talk to her.’”

Against all odds, the man born in Beirut was not bothered by this approach and finally complied with his offer to talk with the old woman for a while: “He chatted with my grandmother for several minutes and totally made her year. He was so isolated and her genuine kindness to her and her concern showed how truly amazing he is.“. This testimony is added to that of many other fans who have selflessly received loving gestures from the Canadian artist.

