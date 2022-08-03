The successful children of Angelina Jolie, what do they do for a living?

Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie They are two important stars in Hollywood, but that has not meant that the children they have in common enjoy great advantages, but rather that each one is preparing to get ahead and little by little they have become successful people.

Since the celebrities split, Angelina Jolie, who said she is curious to find out what her children will become, has taken charge of raising each one; however, they have all shown to have different talents that will lead them to be successful people so that they will not depend on the fame of their parents.

Although his father does not have custody of his children, he has been part of his children’s lives, even Brad Pitt recently met them in Italy, where they currently live with their mother, Jolie.

Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt

Maddox He is one of the adopted children that the celebrity couple has in common, he is about to turn 21, but he has become one of Angelina Jolie’s greatest prides because he has exploited each of his talents.

For example, he worked as an executive producer with his mother on the thriller historical ‘First They Killed My Father’, but then ended up leaving the public eye to continue with his studies. Currently, she is a biochemistry student at Yonsei University in South Korea, in addition to which she is also studying Russian, German and Korean.

Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox. Getty Images

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt

people he is another of the adopted children of the late marriage; He was born in Vietnam in 2003, but Angelina adopted him in 2007. He is considered the most reserved of the family, but the closest to the actress, since they are always frequently captured by the paparazzi.

In 2021, she graduated from a private high school located in Los Angeles, but has also dedicated herself to learning Vietnamese, her mother tongue.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt

For its part, Zahara She was born in Ethiopia and, after being abandoned by her biological mother, Jolie decided to adopt her. She is now 18 years old and on different occasions she has shown interest in humanitarian work as an actress.

For this reason, she created her own line of jewelry and the profits are destined for the shelters that receive victims of domestic violence, although she has also dedicated herself to studying languages, such as French, and is about to start her university studies at the University of Spelman, located in Atlanta.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh She was born in 2006 and was the first biological daughter of Angelina and Brad. Since she was little, she has always shown a neutral identity, so she never gets carried away by the opinions of others.

He is the one who gets along best with his father Brad Pitt, but in his day to day he is dedicated to studying dance at the Millennium Dance Complex, considered one of the most prestigious academies in Los Angeles.

Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt

The twins, also biological children of celebrities, are the youngest in the family, but their young age has not been an impediment to finding a way to do something useful.

Thus, being animal lovers, they work selling products for dogs and the money raised goes directly to the charity Hope for Paws. In an interview with BBC Radio’s ‘Woman’s Hour’, Jolie said her children were learning Arabic and Knox, sign language.

Angelina Jolie with her twins, Zahara and Shiloh Getty Images

