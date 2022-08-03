The statements of Jennifer Lopez’s first husband about the wedding of The Bronx diva with Ben Affleck

The couple was married based on a license they filed in Clark County, Nevada.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married on Saturday, July 16, in Las Vegas, 18 years after their first romance fizzled out, according to court records.

The document cites the parties to the nuptials as Affleck, Benjamin Geza, and Lopez, Jennifer; and gives the latter the “new name” of Affleck, Jennifer.

Affleck, 49, and JLo, 52, met on the set of the movie Gigli in 2002 and they got engaged that same year, but postponed the wedding and finally called it off in 2004, although they have assured that their friendship remained over the years before they gave each other a second chance.

Last April, Lopez announced her engagement to Affleck, with whom she reconnected in early 2021, nearly two decades after breaking off their wedding plans and going their separate personal ways.

Rumors and messages from ex-partners

A few months ago, a famous clause also emerged in which JLo wants the actor and her to be intimate at least four times a week. The great purpose of it is that the fire of love is maintained and does not fall into infidelity.

And after their recent wedding, it was revealed how the dynamics of the couple have been with their children and what will happen to their ex-partners.

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck’s ex-partner, reacted to the actor’s wedding with Jennifer Lopez and sent advice to newlyweds.

While some users on social networks viralized the first images of that ceremony, others spread the advice that Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex-partner, sent to JLo.

Another group was responsible for viralizing that Jennifer Lopez’s mother, who did not attend the wedding between the two artists, spoke about the recent marriage of her daughter and Ben Affleck.

The opinion of the Cuban Ojani Noa, who was JLo’s first husband and assured that she likes to be in love, was recently spread.

“I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not sure it will last,” Noa said during a recent contact with the press.

Ojani Noa is a Cuban actor and personal trainer and was married to JLo between 1997 and 1998 and gave his opinion on the recent wedding between his ex and Affleck.

“Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben Affleck is husband number four. I was husband number one and he told me that I was the love of his life. In addition, during our wedding night he said that we were going to be together forever, ”Noa added on Saturday, July 30, to the British media DailyMail.

“I can’t see her ever settling down with just one person. I’m happy that she got married, but I think she will marry eight timesNoah added.