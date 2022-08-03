The sinister island: the disturbing film in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo investigate a strange case | SPORT-PLAY

Actors Leonardo Dicaprio and Mark Ruffalo have had a prolific career in the cinema. The first has developed a series of roles such as “Catch me if you can”, “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, among other tapes. While Ruffalo has positioned himself as the Hulk, one of the favorite heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

There was a time when these two acquaintances actors were part of a film project directed by Martin Scorsese. The film had divided comments but drew attention for its peculiar approach from psychology and suspense.

Is about “The sinister island” (“Shutter Island” in its original language), the film of Scorsese which appeared in 2010 and tells a story based on a novel by Dennis Lehane. Learn more about the film and where you can see it in streaming.

DiCaprio and Ruffalo in white clothes on the tape (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

WHAT IS “THE SINISTER ISLAND” ABOUT?

The movie “Sinister Island” stars federal agents Teddy and Chuckwho are going to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Rachel Solandoa patient who has escaped from the ashecliffe hospitalone of the most prestigious due to its supposed insurmountable protection.

Despite being in a room with no escape, the woman was reported missing and investigators arrived to find out. what’s happening on sutter island. In the midst of clues and dreams, Teddy will become obsessed with a lighthouse and Andrew Laeddisanother inmate who, for him, is the main suspect of having murdered his wife in a fire.

In this way, the police will interview other inmates and go after clues that become increasingly confusing, especially due to the attitude of the heads of the island, until they reach the point that nothing that has been seen seems to be true.

It is not one of Scorsese’s best films, but it is a suspense film that has the best overtones of the director’s previous works, with a story that runs all the risks for its apparent inextricable plotbut which has a shocking ending that will have made it worth following the path of fiction.

DiCaprio and Michelle Williams in a moving scene from the film (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “LA ISLA SINIESTRA”?

Leonardo DiCaprio as Edward Daniels

Mark Ruffalo as Chuck Aule

Ben Kingsley as Doctor John Cawley

Max von Sydow as Doctor Jeremiah Naehring

Michelle Williams as Dolores Chanal

Emily Mortimer as Rachel Solando

Patricia Clarkson as Rachel Solando

Jackie Earle Haley as George Noyce

Ted Levine as The Warden

John Carroll Lynch as McPherson

Elias Koteas as Andrew Laeddis

HOW TO SEE “THE SINISTER ISLAND”?

The movie “The Sinister Island” by Martin Scorsese is available in the catalog Netflix. To watch the film online, within the streaming platform, you can click on this link.

TRAILER OF “THE SINISTER ISLAND”