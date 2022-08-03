The Rock’s daughter performs her first promo at an NXT 2.0 live event

The developing fighter, Ava Raine (Simone Johnson), known for being the daughter of Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) had a segment at the microphone, during a live event of NXT 2.0, in which she proclaimed herself ‘The Final Girl’ and added this new name to her personal Twitter account.

Ava Raine has been training at the WWE Performance Center since May 2020. However, she had to stop her development as a wrestler due to injury, which led her to undergo surgery last September. Now she seems to be completely recovered and ready to start climbing steps in her sporting evolution.

On the other hand, the followers consider that she should use her last name in her name as a fighter, but currently WWE has a rule, in which he prohibits the use of full or partial real names in his talents, because the company wants to own the trademark rights to the ring names. In this way, they prevent a fighter from using that name in another promotion.

However, Ava Raine has already given some statements on the subject:

“It probably sounds like a broken record, and I hope this is the last thing I’m going to mention, but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their last name is such a hot topic. A name does not discredit any previous achievement of any family.”

Finally, it only remains to wait to see what Ava Raine has for the world of wrestling. Both in the ring and on the microphone and see if she can carry on her family’s legacy, that with her already completes four generations in this sporting activity.

