The Rock believes that we will never again see an era at the height of the Attitude Era

In the late ’90s and early 2000s, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin staged one of the most epic rivalries in history at a time when wrestling transcended popular culture.

Precisely, Dwayne Johnson wanted to talk about this subject after a Twitter user mentioned him in a publication, and stated that we will never see anything like this again in the wrestling industry.

KLSH: “Bruh, there was nothing better than @steveaustinBSR vs @TheRock”

TheRock: “there will never be a moment like this in pro wrestling. The wrestling industry was on fire + with a PPV business model – @steveaustinBSR and I would go into every main event with an attitude like, ‘If we don’t make good numbers on PPV, so we don’t f**k eat‘. The fans felt that hunger and that passion. SCSA = GOAT”.

Regarding The Rock and his current situation in wrestling, the former world champion has not competed since WrestleMania 32, despite having made subsequent appearances. Many rumors place him in the expected fight against his cousin Roman Reigns this year at WrestleMania 39However, nothing is confirmed yet, and his calendar in the world of cinema will be decisive.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.