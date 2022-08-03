The reunion between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa after the kidney transplant: what happened between them

Alarms go off! Selena Gomez He has recently shared an official video on his TikTok account that has revolutionized social networks.

American singer and actress 30 years has turned up with a very unexpected companion. So much so that if we had been asked a riddle about the friend that Selena has shown on social networks, absolutely none of us would have been right.

It is nothing more and nothing less than Francia Raisa, known by many as “the savior” of Selena after donating a kidney. Well, in 2017, the interpreter of ice-cream She had to undergo a kidney transplant because she suffers from lupus.

In the video published on TikTok, both artists have made one of the most popular trends on the platform known as He’s a 10 but….

“She’s a 10, but she hates your best friend,” Selena said near the end of the clip, to which France replied, “I hate her sometimes too.”

The friends are clearly taking the comments in good humor as they laugh on camera. “Honestly, fair enough,” Selena commented.

This fact has caused a lot of intrigue in his followers, since it was believed that they were still estranged. However, it seems that Selena Gomez has resumed their friendship with Francia Raisa, her great childhood friend.

Now, what episodes have marked this relationship of almost three decades?

The applauded gesture of Francia Raisa

There is no doubt that the year 2017 marked a before and after in the attachment and affection that Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa shared.

The singer faced a kidney transplant due to lupus who has suffered for years. For this reason, her great friend Francia Raisa wanted to donate a kidney and both dedicated very emotional messages on social networks.

In addition, Raisa’s followers were infinitely grateful to the actress of Honduran descent for this brave gesture.

“This was part of our story and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story. I love you sister, I am very happy that we are on this path together,” France wrote on Instagram.

Years after the intervention, the two friends agreed in an interview and Selena talked about how she experienced this emotional gesture from her friend.

“I did not want to ask a single person in my life and that was the day, when I went home, when I found out that she offered,” the singer said in an interview. Selena broke down when the presenter asked her if France had saved her life, to which she sobbed: “she did it”.

The reasons for their enmity

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa went from being nail and meat to not wanting to see themselves even in paint.

The great gesture of the actress, in addition to keeping the singer alive, further united the two artists. In fact, Selena described it as a very heroic act that I would never forget.

However, not everything was a bed of roses. Without revealing the real reason, France stated in an interview that he wanted to get away from selenasince he was taking bad behavior and also preferred to be away so that the singer could enjoy the second chance that life had given him.

However, the reason could have been Selena’s lifestyle, something that France did not seem to like.

“Selena did exactly the opposite of what he said he would do when he recovered. She said she wasn’t going to drink anymore but she did,” the actress said.

In fact, Francia called her questioning her behavior as he still cared for her and loved her with all his might. However, Selena apparently did not take Raisa’s comment well and they broke off the friendship in October 2018.

In addition, after the operation, Raisa criticized Selena for feeling so weak and her general discomfort after giving her the kidney. To which Gomez’s closest circle replied that no one had forced him to donate her kidney and that she knew perfectly well the consequences and effects that she would have on her.



Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa // Instagram



However, it seems that the artists have put aside their differences and they have resumed that friendly relationship that with so much love they have always remembered.

Lupus, the disease suffered by Selena Gomez

in 2015Selena Gomez announced that she had been diagnosed with lupusan autoimmune disease that can damage many parts of the body, including the joints, skin, kidneys, heart, lungs, blood vessels, and brain.

For this reason, the singer was forced to undergo severe chemotherapy treatment and, consequently, suspended one of her world tours.

Also, years before, Selena stated that she was also trying to control the anxiety, depression and panic attacks that I had.