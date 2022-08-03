The reason why George Clooney decided to refuse to earn 35 million dollars in one day

George Clooney He has just shocked everyone with an anecdote in which he commented which failed to earn about 35 million dollars in a single day of filming. A situation that none of us will ever live, and that the actor was kind enough to reject because, after thinking slowly and deeply, he believed that simply “It wasn’t worth it”. A decision that the popular actor has commented on a recent interview with The Guardian.

“I have enough money to live without working,” the good old George Clooney started the anecdote before telling the anecdote. “I was offered $35 million to work for a day on an airline ad, but I talked to Amal about it and we both decided it wasn’t worth it.“, The actor calmly commented after confessing that 35 million dollars were not enough to convince him to work one day of filming.

Of course, the actor did not want to reveal which company was the one that offered him this enormous amount of money, but it had to be one of the most famous. and without knowing it, I sense that the ad in question had to be quite ridiculousOtherwise, it doesn’t make much sense that he would turn down such an amount of money for a single day’s work.

Also, George Clooney recalled that both he and his wife are already 60 years old, and that the papers that arrive do not finish motivating him. “I don’t need to act”comment George Clooney before assuring that turning 60 has made him reflect very deeply about what your priorities are in life.