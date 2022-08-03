The pewter blue color will be a trend in 2023

Blue is related to melancholy. If we think about it, we are in an era where we miss the world as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. I ask you, don’t you miss going out on the street without a mask, without fear, without missing people?

That is why we are not surprised that this 2023 has as its protagonist the word melancholia and hence, the accompanying color is bluebut in a very peculiar tone: pewter. This color will be the one that reigns 2023 and it is accompanied by fashion, music, art and of course, design.

Pewter, the most melancholic shade of blue

This 2022, the Quetzal Green was a trend and we saw it in many places, but this 2023 the color of the year will be a melancholic blue: pewter. It is an enigmatic color that, as Gustavo Prado, creator of Trendo, said “We have just come out of the coronavirus and there are many technological changes and a series of things that are happening around us that require a change in the general feeling that we all have”.

Thus, after experiencing a pandemic that seems to be endless, we need a color that represents change that there is in the world and therefore, after an investigation carried out by Trendo, the conclusion was that pewter will rule the world next year. In addition, the material that gives the color its name takes us back to the typical Mexican kitchens, those of the grandmothers.

For Prado and Trendo, the color pewter blue He does not turn to melancholy as something negative, but as an opportunity to take a step into the future and think about what is next in life, not to stagnate. However, the color green which is a trend this 2022 was more famous, an ode to the party, while this color will be translated as a breath.