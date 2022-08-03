the outfit created with plastic document holders

The garment, a corset bodysuit, is the work of an up-and-coming Australian designer unearthed by the superstar’s stylist team who has just entered a stunning new phase of fashion Curated by Vittoria Romagnuolo

The 2022 season will be remembered (also) as that of the return to the scene of Beyoncéa comeback that many can be happy with, from the admirers of her music to the huge audience of admirers of the style of the queen of pop (of soul, R&B and so on and so forth), universally recognized like one fashion icon which can boast very few rivals. The amount of reviews of the tracks of Renaissancethe seventh studio album by the American singer, can only compete with the number of look analysis proposed by the global pop star who, together with the new music, is committed to launching one in the world new imageeven more extraordinary and imperiala goal achieved with couture strokes and creations by emerging brands, such as a body made with recycled plastic from a document holder.

The leotard made with recycled plastic If the name of Bethany Cordwell it won’t tell you much it’s not because you are not very well versed in fashion. Indeed, the Australian designer, founder of the eponymous brand, is now taking her first steps in the fashion that matters to her, an expression that sounds quite inappropriate when these correspond to a photo shoot starring a global star of the caliber of Beyoncé. It is a daydream what the designer from Brisbane – the capital of Queensland, Australia – is experiencing, thanks to her work experience in a office supply storehad the brilliant idea of ​​creating outfit made with fragments of recycled plastic. Specifically, the scenographic strapless bodysuit and with a straight neckline with a black and white pattern worn by Beyoncé with earrings and sunglasses with a bold coordinated design, it is the result of a month’s work, a period that the designer spent hand-cutting the plastic of some briefcases which was then sewn to create a feathered effect.

Beyoncé unveils the cover of the new album, she appears as Lady Godiva The technique is certainly not new for high fashion garments, often unique pieces, the result of experimentation with materials and fabrics; plastic, in particular, plays the role of special observer in this era in which the responsibility of protecting the environment weighs among the youngest designers and this is probably one of the reasons that made Cordwell’s beautiful creation attractive for Beyoncé stylistsa team made up of many figures among which emerge Marni Xenophon, KJ Moody, Zerina Akers, Vance Gamble and Damien Lloyd.

Beyoncé, the new single is “Break My Soul” While Bethany Cordwell still struggles to believe that she was part of such a resonant project with her creation – an adventure that, she admits, would have no place even in her wildest dreams, the Australian designer’s brand is starting to appear on the most authoritative fashion magazines in the world, in a list of names that include the most prestigious fashion houses of all time. Not only Schiaparelli, Mugler, Balenciaga or Tiffany & Co., if we talk about gems, but also many names still in the underground panorama of fashion that are benefiting from immense visibility thanks to the priceless work of the stylists, whose ability lies precisely in seeking the best among those who have talent but little chance to emerge.

The result is the stylistic mix more than explosive of the new Beyoncé entering the fourth decade of his career riding a holographic steed covered only with charm and thin chains – the look of the cover of Renaissanceiconic since its first disruptive appearance on social media – a choice that tells a lot about its current fashion phase that responds to only two rules: lightheartedness and freedom. After the shooting for the album and the spectacular one for the British edition of Vogue, the highlight of the July issue of the magazine, one can literally expect anything.

