The ‘mullet’ dress is the latest surprising fashion trend making a comeback

If we’ve learned anything from reporting on fashion, it’s that trends come and go, and come and go, and come back, albeit with some minor tweaks. That happens with the mullet dress. His style initially gained popularity in the 1980s and has been floating in and out of the spotlight ever since. So it should come as no surprise that your tall and short silhouette is experiencing a renaissance this summer. After all, the dress offers wonderful ventilation in today’s humidity and heat.

Shopping The flat sandals that best go with summer dresses Keep reading

Of course, there’s more to the ‘mullet’ dress than its idyllic air. this garment it was mainly used on red carpetsAccording to San Diego personal stylist and blogger Vanessa Valiente, the modern mullet dress is much more versatilel.

“Previous styles were more about almond-toed shoes, simple fancy heels, or flip-flops if you wore this popular dress ten years ago,” Valiente tells InStyle via email. “Now the current ‘mullet’ dress wear with comfortable sandals, open heels or amazing boots“.

THE ‘MULLET’ DRESS ON RED CARPET

pinterest

THE RENEWED VERSION OF THE ‘MULLET’ DRESS

GETTY

Although he has returned with a more informal vibe, the ‘mullet’ dress keeps showing up on the red carpet. Recently, kelly rizz picked up the Impact Award on behalf of her late husband, Bob Saget, wearing a ruffled black dress and silver heels, while amanda seyfried She also walked the red carpet at the 2022 TIME100 Gala in a spectacular high-waisted black dress. low silhouette. the look of Jordan Dunn on the carpet at the Cannes Film Festival consisted of a Barbie-style pink dress with matching shoes and a diamond necklace, and the dress of Xochitl Gomez was the center of attention at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

GETTY/MIKE MARSLAND

GETTY IMAGES

As wonderful as these dresses are, the best interpretation of the mullet dress in 2022 so far has been seen in Bella Hadid at the Balenciaga Fall 2022 Couture show in Paris. The gorgeous dress captivated all eyes in the room with its eye-catching green Christmas wrapping paper color and unique style.The Balenciaga dress was backwards. At the front, a giant bow tied to the bust and the material billowed and fell across Hadid’s lap, continuing down her legs. From the back, the dress could pass for a micro-mini and the angle also revealed the dress’s hidden pockets under the draped material.

Then, how do we go about wearing a mullet dress outside the confines of Hollywood? Valiente loves to pair a high-low dress with boots or small heels for work. For a date night, the stylist envisions the silhouette in a heeled sandal and suggests gravitating towards elegant open heels if you’re going to wear this style of dress to a wedding.

pinterest

As for outerwear, “the best thing is a jacket that reaches the waist and is made of leather, suede, linen or gabardine,” Valiente tells InStyle.com. “The latest on this, forget about the denim jacket in this lookthat’s very 2010.”