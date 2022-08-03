The movie with Emma Stone that is trending on Prime Video

On Prime Video, there is a movie starring Emma Stone that has become a trend. We tell you what it is and what it is about!

Emma Stone is at the peak of success for several years. With his consecration to Best actress with the Oscar for La La Land, became one of the most famous and box office actresses today. She has made not so well known comedy movies like The Bunny House until zombieland. Also, she starred in others like Easy A either Crazy, Stupid Love with Ryan Goslinga duo that was repeated in the famous film by Damian Chazelle.

Last year, while preparing to become a mother for the first time, she premiered the film live action of cruelthe villain of 101 Dalmatians from Disney. At his young age and career, he worked with great directors. One of them is Woody Allen with whom did Magic in the Moonlighta film that became one of the most outstanding trends in the Prime Video catalog.

Magic in the Moonlight, a hit on Prime Video

Released in 2014, it was the first film Allen and Stone worked on together. The second was released a year later and was called Irrational Man. In this first film, they share the leading role Emma Stone Y Colin Firth. In addition, they are part of the cast Marcia Gay Harden, Eileen Atkins, Jacku Weaver, Erica Leerhsen, Antonia Clarkeamong other.

It is a romantic comedy set in the 1920s. The story is set in Franca, in the golden age of jazz, where an English magician (Firth) is the most famous in his profession until the rumor of a young woman performing magic tricks arrives. “real”. Determined to unmask her, he travels and stays at her and an old acquaintance’s house to put an end to her lie.

The film is part of the extensive catalog of Amazon Prime Video.

Did you know her, Cinephiles?