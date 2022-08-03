The movie that was canceled before it was released

This is Superman starring Nicolas Cage and directed by Tim Burton. The film was never released.

superman lives is the project that placed Tim Burton Y Nicolas Cage in a film that promised to be good but never saw the light. Not a single scene in the film was shot, but it became a cult following for comic book fans. The idea of ​​the two of them making a superhero movie lives in the minds of the public specialized in the matter, with the desire that it has been made.

The director was already in tune with superhero movies, after directing Batman in 1989 and batman returns in 1992, two great classics with Michael Keaton embodying the superhero of excellence.

However, the problems that arose that prevented its realization are related to production. For example, initially, Burton did not want to work with the script of one of the writers and a replacement had to be made so that the story could continue. In addition, there were several issues related to producer Jon Peters that caused Warner Bros decided to cancel the film.

The result of that cancellation was the money that had been made so far. In addition, the superhero had to wait almost 10 years to be able to return to the cinema with a new film.

