The most outstanding series that arrive in August

The Sandman

Sandman.jpeg

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by the British Neil Gamanoriginally published between 1989 and 1996 and considered by critics to be an inescapable comic strip, “The Sandman” is a fantasy drama series that follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the king of dreams, who escapes after being imprisoned in an occult ritual more than a century ago.

Now he must regain his strength and bring order to his Kingdom, which has gone haywire in his absence. With Gaiman himself in charge of the adaptation and executive production, the series presents a first season of 10 episodes that transpose, with some modifications, the first two compilation volumes of the comic. Available on Netflix August 5.

by command of heaven

by command of heaven Star+

the popular actor Andrew Garfield Jeb Pyre, a detective who must investigate the murder of a mother and her little daughter that occurred in Salt Lake City in 1984, in a fact that had dark connections with the Church of Jesus Christ of the Saints, embodies in this story based on a true case. of the Last Days, the main denomination of Mormonism.

Conflicted by also belonging to that creed, the protagonist will face the discovery of the origins of the Church and learn how far dogmatic and inflexible faith can go to the point of questioning their own beliefs.

Daisy Edgar Jones, Wyatt Russell and Sam Worthington also make up the cast of the adapted production of the homonymous bestseller written by Jon Krakauer. Available on Star+ on August 10.

A League of Their Own

A League of Their Own Amazon Prime Video

Inspired by the 1992 film – which in Argentina was titled “A very special team” – starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna, “A League of Their Own” fictionalizes the early days of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, the first women’s sports league in the United States, founded in 1943 when many of the male baseball players were participating in World War II.

With eight episodes, the first season of the series starring abby jacobson evokes the comical and jovial spirit of the 90’s film while offering a broader vision of that group of pioneers. Available on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

News of a kidnapping

News of a kidnapping Amazon Prime Video

Based on the non-fiction book by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, “News of a kidnapping” is a miniseries that follows the true story of the ordeal that a group of people kidnapped in the 1990s by Colombian drug traffickers known as “The Extraditables” had to endure, among whom the Medellin cartel boss Pablo Escobar stood out.

The plot, directed by the Chilean Andrew Wood and executive produced by Gabo’s son, Rodrigo Garciaconsists of six one-hour episodes that follow the captivity of the victims and the effort of their loved ones to free them. Available on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes

she hulk series Marvel

The Universe of Marvel adds a new proposal with this story starring Tatiana Maslany as Jessica Walters, the title heroine who shares the strength and massive build of her cousin, the Hulk, after accidentally receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner himself.

Created by Jessica Gaothe strip follows the day-to-day of the protagonist as she deals with her life as a single woman in her thirties and juggles with the court cases she must face as a lawyer specializing in people with superhuman abilities.

Jameela Jamil Y Benedict Wong are part of the cast in which Mark Ruffalo also makes his appearance as the Hulk along with the renowned Tim Rothwhich returns to the plot of Marvel from his participation in “The incredible Hulk” (2008) as the fearsome Abomination. Available on Disney+ on August 17.

House of the Dragon

House of the dragon 2.jpg

The long-awaited prequel to the super-successful “Game of Thrones”this time with a story focused on the powerful Targaryen family and located about 170 years before the events seen in the dramatic and fantasy series that ended in 2019 after eight seasons.

With a clear criticism of the patriarchy that makes it unexpectedly identifiable with today, the story follows the war of succession within that royal House and the beginning of its final cracking embodied by the conflict between Princess Rhaenyra and her closest friend from the childhood, Alicent Hightower.

Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Rhys Ifans are part of the huge cast of the series, written by the creator of this universe, George R.R. Martintogether with the writer and producer Ryan County. Available on HBO and HBO Max on August 21.

Mike: Beyond Tyson

Mike beyond Tyson.jpg

As it happens with the life of many boxers, Mike Tyson It was always the focus of the cameras. Because of his bestial punch in the ring when he broke into professional sports, but also because of his ups and downs on a personal level, his biography offers elements that come together in an ideal combo for a miniseries.

“Mike: Beyond Tyson” is a look at that story (unauthorized by the former heavyweight champion) created by Steve Rogers and starring Trevante Rhodes Y Russell Hornsby. In eight episodes, which will be released twice a week, he will go through how he went from being an athlete praised by everyone to being criticized for his outbursts. Available on Star+ on August 25.

Gun

Pistol Sex Pistols.jpg

Four years after his last step on the small screen, the Oscar winner Danny Boyle returns to the ring with this six-episode dramatic and biographical miniseries that closely follows in the footsteps of Steve Jonesfounder and guitarist of the remembered band Sex Pistolsand his rise to the top of the London punk scene in the mid-1970s.

Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Jacob Slater, Christian Lees, and Louis Partridge They respectively play Jones, Johnny Rotten, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and the ill-fated Sid Vicious, the group of young men aimlessly determined to shake up the establishment.

Based on the memoir “Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol”, the series was written by the Australian Craig Pearce, recognized for his work as a screenwriter in acclaimed films such as the recent “Elvis”, “The Great Gatsby” and “Moulin Rouge! Love in red”. Available on Star+ on August 31.