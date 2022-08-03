The most outstanding series of August

Mike: Beyond Tyson, a series that will premiere on Star +

The Sandman (Premiere) – Netflix

August 5

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by the British Neil Gaiman, originally published between 1989 and 1996 and considered by critics to be an inescapable comic strip, “The Sandman” is a fantasy drama series that follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the king of dreams, who escapes after being imprisoned in an occult ritual more than a century ago.

Now he must regain his strength and bring order to his Kingdom, which has gone haywire in his absence. With Gaiman himself in charge of the adaptation and executive production, the series presents a first season of 10 episodes that transpose, with some modifications, the first two compilation volumes of the comic.

Sandman | Official Trailer | Netflix WATCH VIDEO

By Heaven’s Command (Premiere) – Star+

August 10

The popular actor Andrew Garfield embodies in this story based on a true case to Jeb Pyre, a detective who must investigate the murder of a mother and her young daughter that occurred in Salt Lake City in 1984in a fact that had obscure connections with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the main denomination of Mormonism.

Conflicted by also belonging to that creed, the protagonist will face the discovery of the origins of the Church and learn how far dogmatic and inflexible faith can go to the point of questioning his own beliefs.

Daisy Edgar Jones, Wyatt Russell and Sam Worthington also make up the cast of the production adapted from the bestseller of the same name written by Jon Krakauer.

By Mandate of Heaven | Official Subtitled Trailer | Star+ WATCH VIDEO

A League of Their Own (Premiere) – Amazon Prime Video

August 12

Inspired by the 1992 film – which in Argentina was titled “A Very Special Team” – starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna, “A League of Their Own” fictionalizes the early days of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, the first women’s sports league in the United Statesfounded in 1943 when many of the male baseball players were participating in World War II.

With eight episodes, the first season of the series starring Abbi Jacobson evokes the comical and jovial spirit of the 90s film while offering a broader vision of that group of pioneers.

A League of Their Own – Official Trailer | Prime Video WATCH VIDEO

News of a Kidnapping (Premiere) – Amazon Prime Video

August 12

Based on the non-fiction book by Gabriel García Márquez, “News of a kidnapping” is a miniseries that follows the true story of the ordeal that a group of people kidnapped in the 1990s by Colombian drug traffickers known as “Los extraditables” had to endure.among which the capo of the Medellín cartel, Pablo Escobar, stood out.

The plot, directed by the Chilean Andrés Wood and executive produced by Gabo’s son, Rodrigo García, consists of six one-hour episodes that follow the captivity of the victims and the efforts of their loved ones to free them.

Kidnapping News – Official Trailer | Prime Video WATCH VIDEO

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes (Premiere) – Disney+

17 of August

The Marvel Universe adds a new proposal with this story starring Tatiana Maslany as Jessica Walters, the heroine of the title who shares the strength and massive build of her cousin, the Hulk, after accidentally receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner himself.

Created by Jessica Gao, the strip follows the protagonist’s daily life as she deals with her life as a single woman in her thirties and juggles the court cases she must face as a lawyer specializing in people with superhuman abilities.

Jameela Jamil and Benedict Wong are part of the cast in which Mark Ruffalo also makes his appearance as the Hulk alongside the renowned Tim Roth, who returns to the Marvel plot since his participation in “The Incredible Hulk” (2008) as the fearsome Abomination.

She Hulk: Defender of Heroes | Official Subtitled Trailer | Disney+ WATCH VIDEO

House of the Dragon (Premiere) – HBO Max

August 21

The long-awaited prequel to the super-successful “Game of Thrones” arrives, this time with a tale centered on the powerful Targaryen family and set some 170 years before the events seen in the drama series and fantasy that ended in 2019 after eight seasons.

With a clear criticism of the patriarchy that makes it unexpectedly identifiable with today, the story follows the war of succession within that royal House and the beginning of its final cracking embodied by the conflict between Princess Rhaenyra and her closest friend from the childhood, Alicent Hightower.

Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans are part of the huge cast of the series, written by the creator of this universe, George RR Martin, along with writer and producer Ryan Condal.

The House of the Dragon | Extended Trailer | HBO Latin America WATCH VIDEO

Mike: Beyond Tyson (Premiere) – Star+

August 25th

As with the lives of many boxers, Mike Tyson was always the focus of the cameras. Because of his bestial punch in the ring when he broke into professional sports, but also because of his ups and downs on a personal level, his biography offers elements that come together in an ideal combo for a miniseries.

“Mike: Beyond Tyson” is a look at that story (unauthorized by the former heavyweight champion) created by Steven Rogers and starring Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby. In eight episodes, which will be released twice a week, he will go through how he went from being an athlete praised by everyone to being criticized for his outbursts.

Mike: Beyond Tyson | Official Subtitled Trailer | Star+ WATCH VIDEO

Pistol (Premiere) – Star+

August 31

Four years after his last stint on the small screen, Oscar winner Danny Boyle returns to the ring with this six-episode dramatic and biographical miniseries that follows closely in the footsteps of Steve Jones, founder and guitarist of the remembered band Sex Pistols, and his rise to the top of the London punk scene in the mid-70s.

Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Jacob Slater, Christian Lees and Louis Partridge respectively play Jones, Johnny Rotten, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and the ill-fated Sid Vicious, the group of aimless young men determined to shake up the establishment.

Based on the memoir “Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol”, the series was written by the Australian Craig Pearce, recognized for his work as a screenwriter in acclaimed films such as the recent “Elvis”, “The Great Gatsby” and “ Moulin Rouge! Love in red”.