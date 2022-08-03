The money that the actors of ‘Harry Potter’ received comes to light

The ‘Harry Potter’ saga written by JK Rowling is one of the most successful of the last two decades. Both the books and the different films became a true mass phenomenon throughout the world, making very young actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will be superstars in no time. Harry, Hermione and Ron marked several generations, and still continue to do so as this story of magic and wizardry remains more alive than ever despite the passage of time.

The three great stars of the different film installments of ‘Harry Potter’ have managed to amass large amounts of money thanks to their work on them. This has recently been revealed by Rupert Grint who has a fortune that amounts to 21 million pounds. According to the ‘Objetivo TV’ portal, the 33-year-old English actor pocketed four million dollars for his participation in ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’, 14 million for ‘Deathly Hallows’ and 15 million for ‘The Deathly Hallows: Part 2’.

Daniel Radcliffe’s fees

In the case of Daniel Radcliffe, the undisputed protagonist of JK Rowling’s story, he already took a million euros for ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ when he was only eleven years old. The actor received, like his companions, fourteen million for ‘The order of the phoenix’. However, his earnings increased by as much as 2,000% during the last two installments of this story. And it is that whoever was the young wizard Harry took twenty million dollars for the last two parts.

Emma Watson’s salary

For her part, Emma Watson also has a significant fortune to her credit. The 32-year-old actress earned four million dollars on the fifth film in the saga. Likewise, he entered fifteen million for each of the different parts of ‘Deathly Hallows’. His salary increased considerably throughout the feature films.