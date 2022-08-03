The Kardashians are not the most polluting, the surprising artist who ranks first. – Chain100

Global warming could completely destroy the Earth as we know it, it is well known that pollution is increasing and this has a direct consequence for humanity and ecosystemsas they face a serious danger of global warming, which could almost be classified as “catastrophic” given the extreme temperatures that we could reach in the coming years. Lhe current cascade of heat waves suffocating half the world has made us wonder if the world should start thinking about stopping cold before reaching the dreaded outcome predicted by meteorologists referred to as the “climate end”. This is confirmed by a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge that predicts worst-case scenarios, such as the loss of 10% of the world’s population.

The cardinal points of the fatal climate forecast would be: famine, malnutrition, extreme weather, conflict and transmitted diseases. Some consequences that leave a bleak picture that is worrying many citizens who try to alleviate the unstoppable pollution by contributing their grain of sand. Not surprisingly, when lists of the celebrities that pollute the most more than one reader’s blood boils. Well, celebrities have a constant focus on them in which each way of acting is very visible, and it is that for them, the normal thing is not to take the bus or the train, they do everything in a big way, which implies that these They have a bigger carbon footprint than the rest of the world.

A singer can pollute up to 3,376 tons in just one year on a private jet

It is ‘vox populi’ that the Kardashians have been criticized on multiple occasions for their usual private jet trips, in fact, social networks took on Kylie Jenner when they learned that she usually uses it for flights of just 4 minutes.

The sustainability marketing company Yard has created a ranking that leaves more than one ‘celebrity’ in shame in this matter of becoming socially aware of the problem of climate change that we are going through. This list tells us which celebrities pollute the most with their private plane tripsbeing among the first five positions three singers like a house of greats who are filling the atmosphere with CO2 in an unconscious and uncontrolled way. Do you want to know which singers are in this fateful ranking? Keep reading, that in CADENA 100 we tell you everything.

To understand what this refers to in figures, we must know that the carbon footprint of a normal person alone in a year is around 7 tons and that of an artist around 3,376 tons. It’s enough for them!

The artists that appear in the famous list

Top of the list is the popular Taylor Swiftwhose jet has made more than 170 flights in 7 months, Translated into the atmosphere, we would be talking about 8 thousand tons of CO2 emitted. Such a scandalous figure that the singer’s press team has been quick to deny, alleging that these trips are also made by friends and a professional environment close to the interpreter of ‘Love Story’ and are not only borne by her, since she leaves her private jet to these, justifying itself in a more than questionable way.

The rest of the artists have not spoken. Here we leave you the list, which, as we told you before, has in the first positions the rapper Jay-Z or to country singer also known for being ‘coach’ of ‘The Voice’ in the US, Blake Sheltonto the head.