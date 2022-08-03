The Jack Nicholson Golf Club Incident You May Not Remember

Jack Nicholson it is in a category of its own. The acclaimed actor has starred in such iconic films as “The Shining,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and “Chinatown.”

Nicholson He is also known for getting excited about his movies and his personal life. Some of his movie scenes have even mirrored real life events.

Nicholson played Adam Sandler’s offbeat therapist, buddy rydell, in the 2003 comedy “Anger Management.”

In one scene, Rydell picked up a golf club and a baseball bat before deciding to use the baseball bat to smash a car. At one point in his life imitating art, Nicholson he once got into serious trouble for his aggressive tendencies.

Remember his infamous golf club incident? Let’s go back to the 90’s and review this groundbreaking story.

Jack Nicholson once crashed a car with a golf club.

It’s known that Jack Nicholson he is an avid golfer. But he hasn’t just used his golf club on the course. In 1994, Nicholson it was charged with misdemeanor vandalism and assault in North Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Angry because a driver cut you off in traffic, Nicholson he repeatedly hit and broke the windshield of the car with a golf club. The victim of the incident claimed that he never got out of his car, so he was injured by flying glass and was extremely terrified.

According to witnesses, it was a hit-and-run situation, as Nicholson and a man who was with him fled after the incident. Talk about road rage.

According to Golf Digest, the charges were eventually dropped and Nicholson he apologized for his behavior. The actor reportedly settled for $500,000.

According to Nicholson, the recent death of a friend, and the grueling film directing schedule had all contributed to his outburst of anger. But he was well aware of his actions.

In a later interview with Golf Digest, Nicholson he reflected on the infamous incident. “I was on my way to the field, and in the middle of this madness, I somehow knew what I was doing because I reached into my trunk and specifically selected a club that I never used on the field: my 2-iron.”

Jack Nicholson has a history of losing his temper

It’s not just the golf club incident that points to the recurring anger of Jack Nicholson.

In 2014, the former girlfriend and actress of Nicholson, Anjelica Hustonwrote an article for Vanity Fair , where he talked about his relationship with Nicholson. “Jack had a bad temper.” He also said, “He is emotional. Life touches him, moves him, and upsets him. He is a deep and serious person. He takes things harder than you imagine or than he would like you to know.”

There’s no question that the actor has lost his cool, and that extends to the basketball court.

According to a 2003 BBC News article, Nicholson was nearly ejected from a Los Angeles Lakers game for yelling at a referee.

The reason? He wasn’t too thrilled that NBA star Shaquille O’Neal already fouled him for the third time in the second quarter.

Nicholson he allegedly yelled “I pay a lot of money for this seat” and “This is the NBA, you can’t tell me to sit down.” Officials said he would have been ejected if he had stepped onto the playing area.