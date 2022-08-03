The incredible physical change of Chris Hemsworth to make ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth He is without a doubt one of the actors of the moment. The Australian is going through a very sweet stage professionally and at 38 years of age, projects rain down on him. Gone is his film debut under the orders of JJ Abrahams as Captain George Kirk in Star Trek, one of the most legendary sagas of the seventh art.

Precisely this Friday opens Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment that stars his character independently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he already has his mind set on the biopic on Hulk Hogan, although it is still in the development phase. Roles that have required him to reach the best physical shape of his career.

If there are two people who are very much on top of Chris Hemsworth’s preparation, they are none other than his personal trainer, Luke Zocchiand his double for the action scenes, bobby holland. Both share confidences and training with the Australian actor, and are a fundamental support for him to achieve his training goals.

“He wanted to take the character of Thor to the next level, and Chris takes that very, very seriously.” bobby holland

In fact, Zocchi and Holland reflected in an interview with Page Six on the details that have made possible the development of muscle mass that Hemsworth has experienced in recent times. “Chris told us that for the new Thor he wanted the strongest and healthiest version of the character.. He wanted to take it to the next level, and Chris takes it very, very seriously,” explains Holland.

Chris Hemsworth’s diet

One of the most unknown aspects of his preparation is the diet he follows to gain muscle. “It all comes down to consistency, hard work and also eating the right foods. When you tackle movies like ‘Thor,’ there’s a massive increase in food. We have some kind of plan. He found that if he eats a really large meal, he feels too heavy, so he eats 450-calorie meals divided into eight meals. We try to get him to eat every two hours,” says Zocchi.

According to his trainer, Hemsworth enjoys a few larger meals a day, like steak, chicken and fish or potatoes with white rice, and then turns to smaller meals like protein shakes. Zocchi, supervised by a chef, stays on set to make sure Hemsworth eats at the right times during filming. “I am like your grandmother”jokes the Australian’s coach.

One hour of training

In any case, the diet is a part of the process and no less important is the physical work itself. “The goal is to train at least once a day, sometimes twice.. People are surprised that you don’t normally train for more than an hour in a session, but it’s an intense training where we demand a lot from you,” says Zocchi.

With him strength training based on weights, Hemsworth includes other types of modalities such as HIIT, and even with sports like boxing to improve the cardio aspects. “We take the best of many different styles. I think the main thing is to try to find the balance necessary to achieve the desired objective in each film, “concludes Holland.