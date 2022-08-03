“The house of the spirits”, reissue and miniseries – InfoRegión

On the 40th anniversary of its publication, “The House of Spirits”the mythical novel by the Chilean writer Isabel Allende, which deals with the history of four generations of a family of landowners from the beginning of the 20th century to the 1970s, will have a commemorative edition which will include a foreword by the author and will also inspire a television series with a Latin American imprint.

Penguin Random House plans to publish the new edition of “The House of the Spirits” on October 13. the literary success with which Allende began her prolific literary career in 1982 and became the most widely read Spanish-language writer in the world.

“This book had the effect of a typhoon for me: it lifted me up into the air, shook me to the bone, ripped me out of a mediocre existence and launched me into an open horizon of infinite possibilities,” the author said in the statement she released. the stamp to promote the publication.

“In the 40 years since then I have suffered loss, pain and mourning, I have changed countries and husbands, I have also accumulated a lot of success, which usually upsets people, but nothing has made me lose my center, because writing is my compass. Everything that hurts me ends up transmuted in the alchemy of literature, ”she reviewed, about the role that his career played in his biography, days after his 80th birthday.

Simultaneously, the mythical novel will be available in mid-October in Spain, Latin America and the United States in Spanish, in print, digital and audiobook format.

But in addition, the novel -which in 1993 was made into a film starring Meryl Streep and Jeremy Irons, as well as Antonio Banderas and María Conchita Alonso- will have a representation according to the time and itse will become a miniseries that will have between eight and ten episodes.

Chilean filmmaker Francisca Alegría is already in the early stages of writing the script of this series, developed by Hulu and produced by FilmNation Entertainment. Actress Eva Longoria, a benchmark for the Latino community in the United States and one of the stars of the series “Desperate Housewives,” will represent Blanca Trueba, one of the passionate and brave women who leads the family’s destiny.

“When The House of the Spirits was made, the movie, you couldn’t make a commercial movie that wasn’t in English and that wasn’t with Hollywood actors, that people knew. Today, luckily, that has changed completely and it is possible to make a miniseries filmed in Latin America, in Spanish, with Latin actors, and I think that it will be a very different product from the film. The movie wasn’t bad at all, it was very good. But this is going to be different and possibly very attractive“Allende considered about the impact that the series based on his novel will now have.

Set somewhere in Latin America, with literary flair and sharp historical and social insight, the four-decade-old novel follows step by step the dramatic and extravagant destiny of the Trueba, trapped in a surprising and exotic environment.

The writer was born in 1942 in Peru and spent her early childhood in Chile. After the military coup of 1973, she went into exile in Venezuela. Since 1987 she lives in California. She published 25 books, all international successes, translated into more than 40 languages. She has not lost that recognition from her readers: her most recent, the novel “Violeta”, has been on the best-selling book lists in Latin America and Spain for months.