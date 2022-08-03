The hilarious video of Vin Diesel saying “I am Groot” in many languages

Eight years ago, the guardians of the galaxy were introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the first of the two films directed by James Gunn within this franchise. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista they were the visible faces of a group of antiheroes accompanied by creatures that also spoke and were interpreted by figures of Hollywood What Bradley Cooper and even Vin Diesel. Of all of them, the one who seemed to have the simplest job was the protagonist of Fast and Furious.

The world-renowned artist for bringing to life Dominic Toretto was hired within MCU to interpret to grootan intelligent organism the species Flora Colossus which has the peculiarity of growing as if it were a plant and regenerating itself in the same way. Thanks to this, for example, in Avengers: Infinity War we saw him sacrifice part of his body to create the handle of the new ax of Thor.

One of the most important aspects of groot It has to do with your vocabulary. as well told Vin Diesel in his character introduction interview with Jimmy Fallon, “just say ‘I’m Groot’”. However, as simple as it may seem, the interpretation work was extremely important. In fact, when asked by the host of late night showshaving to give emotion to each of his lines of dialogue “it was a challenge”.

The interesting thing about the appearance of groot and the work of Vin Diesel in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1. was that, according to the actor of Fast and Furiousit was the first time he did “a film in many languages”. He was then challenged by Jimmy Fallon to demonstrate the languages ​​in which he had recorded the phrase “I’m Groot” for the dubbed versions of the film MCU throughout the world. Which were? French, Spanish and Mandarin. You can watch the video on these lines.

+The other Fast and Furious actor who speaks Mandarin

During the promotion of fast and furious 9, F9, there was an actor who showed that he knew how to speak a language as complicated as Mandarin. This was not due to a mere ostentatious attitude but it was a kind of apology for a mistake made during an interview. We are talking about John Cenawho joined the saga as Jacob Toretto in the last film of the saga and had to apologize after he made the mistake of saying that Taiwan was part of China. That’s why, Dinner recorded a video in Mandarin in which he admitted having committed “a mistake” and noted: “I love and respect China and the Chinese”. The error has to do with the fact that although Taiwan is an autonomous state, China claims it as its own and in order not to anger a market as important as that of the Asian giant, the production and John Cena They took action on the matter with the video that you can see below these lines.