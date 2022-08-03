the film, already finished, has been canceled by Warner

today is being one of the weirdest days in modern hollywood: Warner has dedicated itself to eliminating finished films from the equation to the bewilderment of the whole world and only one day before the presentation of results before the shareholders’ meeting. ‘Batgirl’ is the most notorious case, but there is another practically finished production that has also suffered the setback of David Zaslav and his attempt to cut costs: Scoob! Holiday Haunting’.

Scooby-cancelled

‘scoob!’ was one of the first victims of Covid: the film, which followed the early days of Scooby Doo and his gang and featured a Hanna-Barbera shared universe, went straight to digital rental, where it was the third most popular movie of the pandemic. In fact, it shouldn’t have gone so bad when Warner quickly approved a Christmas prequel which cost 40 million dollars.

The voice actors (Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, and Amanda Seyfried) were on board for the project, and by now, the film was practically finished and in post-production period, with signs of coming out in December. Nevertheless, the snip has left it without distribution to the incomprehension of the whole world.

Tony Cervone, the director, joins in the misunderstanding: “It was practically finished and it was very beautiful. It has broken my heart”. But if this whole situation seems incredible to you, there is still the final fireworks: on Thursday, if we listen to the rumours, we could be facing a blow that would leave HBO Max inoperative to give priority to Discovery. In these decisions based on saving desperately and shoot yourself in the foot, anything is possible.