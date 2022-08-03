The director of John Wick revealed which Marvel movie he would love to direct

fans of John Wick they look favorably on 2023, since it will be the year for the fourth film in the saga starring Keanu Reeves. One of the people responsible for the universe of Baba Yagá is the director Chad Stahelsky. This former stuntman put all his imprint on him with his knowledge of action movies. Added to other weight factors, they made the film one of the most emblematic of the genre.

Before stepping into the director’s chair, Chad worked full-time as a stunt coordinator on several films. titles like The Hunger Games, DieHard 4, Iron Man 2, among others, bear the Stahelski stamp in the area of ​​stuntmen. Without going any further, Chad has also directed for Marvel Studios, since he was responsible for the second unit filming of Captain America: Civil War by the Russo brothers.

Recently, Sahelski was interviewed by ComicBook.com and during the talk he commented on which Marvel story he would love to direct and that he was also in talks with the boss of the studio, Kevin Feig.

The director revealed that he would love to direct the reboot of Blade with Mahershala Ali. Chad also recounted that during his meeting with Feige he expressed his desire to take the aforementioned story. Despite not having been summoned, he maintains that the new vampire slayer film is in good hands, those of Bassam Tariq.

Blade is one of the most anticipated projects by fans.

“Marvel was very influential in my career. I owe a lot to Kevin (Feige). He is an amazing guy and I worked for him many times on the second unit. After John Wick 3, he was nice enough to make time and have a good chat. He has been a very strong mentor in a way, even though it was a short period of time. I’ve only talked to him a few times, but he’s been very influential in thinking and how to do it. And he actually asked me, ‘What could we do?’ I was like, ‘Look, I’m not going to lie to you. I don’t know if I fit into that kind of studio mold, but Blade would be the only interesting thing I’d like to do.Chad recalled.

Surely Stahelski would have taken Blade to new terrain, but the style of this director includes situations that are not within what Marvel is looking for. The MCU wouldn’t be too comfortable with a scene like in John Wick 3, when Keanu Reeves’ character kill one of the bounty hunters with a book in the middle of the library.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.