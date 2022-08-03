The director of Batgirl found out about the cancellation while celebrating his wedding with Will Smith as a guest

MADRID, 3 Aug. (CultureLeisure)

The cancellation of the premiere of ‘Batgirl’ by Warner Bros. Discovery continues to generate buzz in Hollywood. The film, in full post-production, it was expected to be one of HBO Max’s strong bets for the final stretch of 2022, but the corporation has chosen to keep the tape in a drawer. A news that one of the directors has learned while celebrating his wedding.

The tandem of Belgian directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah is in charge of making this production that Warner will not release in theaters or streaming despite having invested 90 million dollars in her. This is an unexpected setback in a career that had been on the rise.

After becoming successful filmmakers in thriller and action movies with ‘Black’ Y ‘gangsta’ In their native Belgium, El Arbi and Fallah triumphed in 2020 with ‘Bad Boys for Life’, the third installment of the saga ‘Two rogue policemen’, which became one of the blockbusters of a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, both filmmakers found success on television with ‘Ms. Disney+’s Marvel.

To curl the curl, as reported by Deadline, the directors received the news of the cancellation of the premiere of ‘Batgirl’ in Tangier, Morocco, where El Arbi was celebrating his wedding, to which Fallah had attended as a guest and in which he was also present actor Will Smith.

A piece of news that will have soured a tremendously special day, since El Arbi had already married the journalist Loubna Khalkhali in 2021 in Hoboken, Belgiumand this celebration in Tangier was a renewal of the vows in the city where the families of both are from, which gave a greater meaning to the wedding.

NO PROJECTS IN HOLLYWOOD

This is the second professional setback for the directorial duo, since they recently lost the directing position of the fourth installment of ‘Super detective in Hollywood’which prepares Netflix, in favor of Mark Molloy.

The only recent projects that both have had are far from Hollywood, being of Belgian production. The first is ‘rebellious‘, starring Aboubakr Bensaihi, Lubna Azabal and Amir El Arbi, which was presented at the Cannes Film Festival out of competition; the second is the series ‘Native land’available on Netflix since March 17.