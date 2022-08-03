The caleña who dazzled Sofía Vergara in America’s Got Talent

In the current edition of America’s Got Talent, a couple of dancers from Cali, Stefanny Moreno and Yeremy Lugo, stole the show in their audition. “This is how you dance in my land,” shouted Sofía Vergara, who, along with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, is part of the panel of judges of the American talent show.

Terry Crews himself, presenter of the program, was amazed at the acrobatics that the woman from Cali performed. “Our show is dedicated to all Latinos, especially to the judge who represents us throughout the world,” Stefanny told the Barranquilla actress, who during the presentation stood up to dance as soon as the dancers took off part of their costumes and they surprised everyone with a different rhythm and a waste of movements.

What identifies the dancers from Cali in the world?

The speed with the feet, the joy, the expression. We are born with dance and body expression embedded in our bodies, they don’t teach that in any dance school, it comes in our DNA, we create steps and connect with people in an amazing way.

How complex is it going to be to win on America’s Got Talent, where they compete with all kinds of artists?

This is the most difficult competition platform in the world, you face magicians, dancers, singers, circus people, people with different talents. And they are all so good that the result is unpredictable. Our advantage is that we connect with people from the heart. In the end, it is the public who decides who wins.

Why did you decide to try your luck abroad?

To look for a different future. Despite loving my country very much, the opportunities were very few, and no matter how persistent and persevering one is, there are times when decisions have to be made. Initially, he went back and forth to the United States, where he participated in many competitions.

Also read: They give recognition to the cook and bearer of tradition, Basilia Murillo

I met my partner there, who is from Barcelona, ​​and I went to live there. But things were not so easy, I lasted a year in which no one hired me, because I was undocumented. While I got my papers, I didn’t stop dancing, training or preparing. Many times I thought about returning to Colombia, I asked myself: “Why did I come to another country?”, “Could it be that I did choose the right career?”. But I was won over by the desire to continue representing Colombia, to change the mentality that many have about our values ​​as Colombians.

“I have been traveling to the United States since 2006, when I was the world salsa champion in the children’s category. At the age of 18, I lived in Turkey for two years, as the artistic director of a

company”. Stefany Moreno, Social communication graduate, actress, singer and dancer.

How did you get to Spain’s Got Talent and then to America’s Got Talent?

​

When I got my papers, I applied to Got Talent Spain, in 2021, and I was a finalist. And they started calling me from other programs.

At that time I did not dance with Yeremy but with a boy who is Uruguayan. We went to another TV show with him. in Mexico. I was left without a partner, because he had other projects. Yeremy, whom he knew from Cali, worked doing dance shows on boats and one day the boat he was performing on stopped in Barcelona. He called me to see us, we trained, we made some videos for social networks and people really liked how we connected in the videos. I told him: “Why don’t you try your luck here, do something together and see what happens.” He left his job on the ship and we started preparing for America’s Got Talent. We did several television programs in Spain. They called us from Britain’s Got Talent, in the United Kingdom, but we couldn’t go because the dates coincided. On July 25 we go to Italy to compete in another television program.

Is it true that she was Yeremy’s dance teacher?

That’s right, I know him from Cali. He is 24 years old and has been dancing for fifteen. He belonged to the Pioneers of Rhythm Dance School, and I to Nueva Dimensión, until I had mine, which my parents directed. I was one of Yeremy’s dance teachers until our lives took different directions. Last year, when he contacted me in Barcelona, ​​he agreed that he had left me without a partner and I proposed to him to be my dance partner, he stayed to live here and we have been dancing together for a year and a half.



At what age did you start dancing?

My career started when I was 3 years old. I started dancing, singing, acting. Then I headed for the dance, because more opportunities arose for me at this one. I was national champion in Colombia, world champion twice and champion of the Middle of the World competition. I was on the Factor XS show.

I was a choreographer and dancer at the Salsódromo for many years. I worked on Delirium. Since I was a little girl I have worked and I have made a lot of effort to represent my essence and my culture. We also have the World Stars of Salsa Dance School, in which we cover all dance rhythms and at emdclass.com we give free and paid classes at a very low cost. At the end of this year, in Barcelona, ​​we will open a space to give face-to-face classes. It makes me very happy to clothe the dreams of other Colombians.