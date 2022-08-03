The August releases with which Netflix wants to captivate again | THE UNIVERSAL

Netflix has not received the best news in recent months with a significant drop in its number of subscribers. But even so, it continues with a significant number of monthly releases, such as those it has prepared for the month of August. The challenge is not easy, but for this, it will have almost two premieres a day during August, between new series and new seasons, movies, specials, a special children’s slot and another anime. SERIES FOR ALL TASTES

Reality ‘Tamara Falcó: The Marchioness’. As for series, on August 4, ‘Tamara Falcó: La Marquesa’ will premiere, a reality show that shows the life of a woman from high society who seeks a balance between work, family… and fun. She is the daughter of Isabel Presysler and Carlos Flacó, and who has the title of Marchioness in Spain.

Sandman series. Not suitable for minors, on August 5, ‘Sandman’ premieres, a series by Neil Gaiman, with high doses of violence, addressing issues such as drug use and suicide, being an adaptation of the comics.

‘Lock & Key’ series. The premiere of the third season of the supernatural drama and horror series, ‘Locke & Key’, which also comes from the world of comics, is expected on the 10th. That same day, ‘Instant Makeover’, a reality show featuring a team of renovators who take big risks and make meticulous plans to transform family homes inside and out in just twelve hours.

Series ‘An exemplary family’. Korean series are still present in their offer, this time with ‘An exemplary family’, with a lot of drama and action. After unknowingly stealing money from a cartel, a penniless professor finds no other way to save his family than to work as a smuggler.

Telenovela ‘Where there was fire’. Eduardo Capetillo returns to the world of soap operas with ‘Where there was fire’ on August 17, in which Poncho searches for clues to the murder of his brother, which leads him to a fire station, where he will find romance, family, but above all all danger.

‘Echoes’ miniseries. For the 19th there will be three premieres, beginning with ‘Ecos’, a long-awaited suspenseful miniseries where two twins exchanged lives in secret, until one of them disappears. Also ‘Alma’, a Spanish series where her protagonist loses her memory in an accident where almost everyone else died, so she tries to recover her memories and identity.

‘Mo series’. The comedy ‘Mo’, with the life of a Palestinian refugee who must live in the midst of two cultures, three languages ​​and a host of traditions, while trying to provide for his Palestinian family. This series will premiere on the 24th, when ‘Ollie is lost’ will also be available, inspired by the book ‘Ollie’s Odyssey’, being a family series that follows the adventures faced by a toy and its owner to meet again.

‘Selling The OC’ series. That same day will arrive ‘Selling The OC’, where two twins lead a business that they decide to expand to Orange County (California), where a new team with big egos shows waterfront properties and stirs the waters. 19 FILMS

‘Top Gun: Passion and Glory’. There are 19 films that will become part of Netflix’s offer during the month of August, starting this Monday with two classics starring Tom Cruise, ‘Top Gun: Passion and Glory’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’.

What fault is karma? Three days later, the new Mexican romantic comedy, ‘¿Qué culpa está el karma?’, starring Aislinn Derbez.

‘Wedding season’. Continuing with the humor, on day 4, ‘Wedding season’, where a girl, under pressure from her parents, pretends to go out with a friend for a summer, but the plan turns against them when love begins to be born.

‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie,’ where these quirky teenage heroes test their mystical powers when ruthless creatures from another world seek to unleash extreme mayhem.

On the 8th from Spain arrives ‘Code: Emperor’, a film about an intelligence agent who has the task of incriminating a politician without dirty laundry, but at that moment he must decide if there are still lines that he will not cross.

Turkey never ceases to amaze with its stories, somewhere between drama and comedy, as is the case with ‘The Song of the Heart’ which premieres on August 10, where a musician, while singing at a wedding that implodes, falls in love with the bride, who has problems with her family. Now he must save her life.

That same day, and based on real life events, ‘Ted Bundy: The Final Confession’, where, in order to gain insight into the mind of a criminal, an FBI profiler forges a complicated relationship with notorious serial killer Ted Bundy .

Also on the 10th, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical brought to life in this adaptation that follows a community of magical cats on the night of their annual Ball: Cats.

On August 12 it will have two premieres. ‘Day Shift’, with a vampire hunter, who has a week to raise the money to pay for his daughter’s education and braces. Making a living could kill him.

Plus, ’13: The Musical,’ in which a smart kid, having moved from New York to Indiana after his parents’ divorce, is determined to throw the best bar mitzvah ever.

‘That’s Love’. A classic of Italian cinema, ‘Together they are dynamite’, will be available on Netflix from August 24, while the following day ‘That’s Amor’, where Sofia’s worst day, being left without a job and without a partner, could be the better by meeting the person who would be missing in his life.

Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart star in ‘Time for Me’, an agile and very funny comedy that will be available on the 26th. That same day, another Korean bet with ‘Effervescent Seoul’, a story that takes place days before the Olympic Games in 1988 in Seoul, where pilots and mechanics work undercover to dismantle a huge money laundering ring. BETWEEN REALITY AND HUMOR

As for documentaries and specials, the month of August will begin on the 2nd, ‘Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow will be worse’, the Colombian comedian’s monologue about traffic fights and couple fights in the pandemic. He explores absurd situations that test our patience.

The next day, ‘Total Fiasco: Woodstock 99’, a work on how a 1969 festival of peace and music, which was held again three decades later, in the midst of chaos and violence. In addition, ‘Made in Mexico’ will be premiered, about the landscape, art and culture of Mexico that come to life in this visual tapestry accompanied by the music of some of the most beloved Mexican artists.

Through interviews, the authors of the most famous bank robbery in Argentina detail how and why they carried out the radical operation of 2006 in ‘The Thieves: The true story of the robbery of the century’, which will be released on August 10.

For the 11th, ‘My lifeline: The story of Leo Baker’, where the famous skateboarder Leo Baker shares the details of his rise to fame, as well as the immense pressure he felt to hide his gender identity.

‘In the mind of a cat’ is a special where cat experts analyze the feline mind to reveal its true capabilities in this captivating and tender documentary. Its premiere will be on August 18.

For the 30th, the third season of ‘I am a murderer’, where convicted murderers talk about their crimes and reflect on how their actions destroyed lives, including their own.