The artists who bet on the bob cut, a trend that Edurne or Rihanna have succumbed to – Music

Summer trends are more than clear this season in terms of hair. For months the redhead has been on the podium of favorites among celebrities and artists, such as Manuela Sanz or Karol G Recently. However, there are classics that do not go out of style and it is the bob cut. At CADENA 100 we make a list of the artists who have succumbed to this change of look.

Rihanna She is one of those daring artists, who has changed her look without thinking twice on several occasions since she rose to fame. The colors, the shapes… She has known how to risk and co-invest herself in an icon in world fashion and, in this way, she has influenced the fashion universe. Although every time we think of her, the cut style boyfriend or XXL long hairthe artist has also opted for the bob cut that, by the way, was more than favored.

But it was not the only one. Selena Gomez He has also opted on several occasions for different changes that, probably, were accompanied by a new stage in his life. Since we met her on the small screen through a Disney Channel series, her copper-colored hair has always been very characteristic of her, although she has also had it platinum. In what she sure has risked, she has been in court, also choosing the one mentioned above.

The woman of the thousands of changes. Katy Perry is also in the line of Rihanna, different changes of looks although, like Selena, she almost always tends to keep the color. However, she has also given all her trust to her stylists and hairdressers, and this bob cut was worn when he had platinum hair, which, by the way, suited him perfectly!

Dua Lipa She is, without a doubt, one of the future aspiring queens of pop and her styling has also always accompanied her. If she is characterized by something, like the interpreter of ‘Hot n’Cold’, she is her for her commitment to extravagant looks, as we are seeing on her current tour. However, she also has moments where she boasts of discretion and that is why she too, although she now has long hair, she opted for the bob cut, a must especially in the summer months.

The last one was edurne. “Has passed!”, wrote Edurne in her Instagram stories along with an image in which she hinted that she had cut her hair. But it has not been until now, 24 hours later, when she has dared to share a photo of this change that has come accompanied by the news of her return to the stage. “A Coruña, we are already here. We resume the tour today at the Plaza de Maria Pita at 10:00 p.m. Send me a lot of energy, see you there! ”, She has written.

And, as expected, the publication has been filled with comments referring to his haircut: “but how precious“, you can read. His boy, David de Gea, has limited himself to commenting with an emoticon of a face with hearts in his eyes, making it clear that he loves his new look. And his partner from ‘Got Talent’, Dani Martínez, has written: “She´s back”, emphasizing that he is finally back.