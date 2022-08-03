The airlines that are forced to stop selling or limit their tickets in the United Kingdom

Passengers watching flight screens at Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport

The problems to travel in the United Kingdom do not stop getting complicated.

British Airways (BA) suspended until August 8 the sale of tickets for short-haul flights from the capital’s main airport, Heathrow.

The measure responds to the limit of daily passengers that the airport authorities, one of the five that the capital of the United Kingdom has and the busiest, has imposed during the summer, in response to the wave of cancellations and delays that it has been registering in the last months.

The suspension will affect BA flights with national and European destinations, the airline announced.

