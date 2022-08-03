the actress takes her breath away with her look on her 50th birthday

EFE Latam Videos

Tatiana Huezo leads nominations for Mexico’s Ariel for “Night of Fire”

Mexico City, Aug 2 (EFE) .- The film by director Tatiana Huezo “Night of Fire” is the most nominated film, with 19, for the ceremony that recognizes the best of Mexican cinema, the Ariel Award, in its edition 64, followed by “Impossible Things” by director Ernesto Contreras, and “A Police Movie” by Alonso Ruizpalacios, with 10 nominations each. “We want to recognize all the types of cinema that make us up as an industry, we want to talk about inclusion, plurality, the diversity of this country of so many colors and nuances,” said the director of the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC). ), Leticia Huijara, at the presentation of the nominees at the Tamayo Museum of Contemporary Art in Mexico City. In the ceremony presided over by Regina Blandón, nominated for the Ariel in 2004 for “El Mystery of Trinidad”, and the winner of the award in 2020 for “Mano de Trabajo”, Luis Alberti, it was revealed that this year the selection that makes up the 25 categories of the award was given from the registration of 140 films. Among them, Huezo’s film stands out, which competes in various categories such as: film, actress, male co-acting, direction, art design, editing, special effects, visual effects, adapted script, makeup, original music, sound, costumes, two nominations to acting revelation and three to female co-acting. Likewise, Contreras’ film competes in the shortlists of film, sound, photography, original music, direction, art design, actor, actress and two male co-acting. While “A Police Movie” also struggles for recognition in the categories of film, sound, makeup, documentary feature film, original screenplay, photography, editing, directing, actress and actor. Added to the films competing for the title of best film are “Nudo mixteco” by Ángeles Cruz with eight nominations, and “El otro Tom” by directors Laura Santullo and Rodrigo Plá with five. “Actually, for us the award is the nomination, then it is decided and we give a statuette, but to be among the five best who made a film in the year in such a strong and plural industry so solidly artistic,” Leticia deepened. For this year, the face-to-face return of the ceremony is expected after two years of virtuality due to the covid-19 pandemic and, as explained by the director, the event intends to return to the Palace of Fine Arts for October 12, after 2019 was at the National Cinematheque. Among the nominees are also the winners of the Oscar Award in 2021 for “Sound of metal”, Michelle Couttolenc and Jaime Baksht, for their work as sound engineers in “The Hole in the Fence” by Joaquín del Paso and in “A Police Movie” . Likewise, other of the most nominated films are “The Black Minutes” by Mario Muñoz Espinosa, with eight nominations; “The Devil Between the Legs” by Arturo Ripstein, also with eight nominations for the award in triples as director and actor, and “The Hole in the Fence”, with six nominations. As for the actors and actresses who this year represent the best of Mexican cinema are Benny Emmanuel, Ilse Salas, Mónica del Carmen, Ana Cristina Ordóñez, Sylvia Pasquel, Leonardo Ortizgris, Noé Hernández, Alejandro Suárez, Raúl Briones and Nora Velázquez, who they compete in the trio of actress and actor respectively. Regarding inclusion and diversity, AMACC representatives announced that this year 20 feature film directors, 36 short film directors, five directors from Ibero-America, 46 producers and 17 photographers participated. (c) EFE Agency