The 27 Best Disney Plus Movies in 2022 [actualizado agosto]

Maybe Disney Plus does not have the best search engine in the world, but this platform of cinema is well served streaming. Probably the application with the best cinematographic catalogue, and with a good balance between great classics and latest releases. What are the best Disney Plus movies in 2022? What are those essential tapes that you must see before you die?

Entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (2008 – Present)

You do not need a cover letter: the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be enjoyed almost in its entirety, and exclusively, through Disney Plus. Only absences like Spider-Man: Far From Home either Spider-Man: No Way Home they prevent the franchise from being seen in its entirety without resorting to less orthodox methods. inexplicably, The Incredible Hulk is also not available.

All Disney Classics (1937 – Present)

Disney is a mine of classics, and here you will have the more than 50 animated films that the production company has been releasing since 1937, the year in which it was published in theaters Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. If you want, you can also add their adaptations live actionWhat cruel either the jungle book.

All Pixar movies (1995 – Present)

As in the previous case, you have available in Disney Plus all the movies of pixarsince toy story until Net Y Lightyear. And it is that this platform of streaming it is like a living collection in continuous expansion that must be taken into account for the future.

The entire Star Wars saga (1977 – Present)

the entire franchise starwarsboth the top 9 movies and all of their spinoff, in addition to the short films and original series released in recent years. I also include the line legostarwarsunder which there are many fun movies and projects.

tron

Year : 1982.

: 1982. Gender : Science fiction, fantasy, action.

: Science fiction, fantasy, action.

A science fiction classic, which tells us how a video game creator hacks into his former boss’s computer, accidentally entering the incredible digital world of a game designed by him. Without a doubt, perhaps today it is somewhat outdated visually, but At the time, it was groundbreaking. and in its own way, Guess what the metaverse is today?.

Tron, a science fiction classic available on Disney Plus

Big Hero 6

Year : 2014.

: 2014. Gender : Science fiction, fantasy, animation, comedy.

: Science fiction, fantasy, animation, comedy.

who didn’t like Big Hero 6? Probably one of the best movies Disney in recent years, now available for free through Disney Plus. Although it is an animation classic, I extract it because of how much it has given me personally.

Chip’n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Year : 2022.

: 2022. Gender : Comedy, intrigue, adventure, animation.

: Comedy, intrigue, adventure, animation.

30 years after his original adventures, Disney rescues these charming characters and places them in a film that mixes animation with live action. It is a great surprise, and even It has been nominated for an Emmy for Best TV Movie..

Chip and Chip, two characters who return in the middle of 2022

hollywood stargirl

Sequel to a comedy movie that came years ago with the release of Disney Plus, and that stands out for the charm of its young protagonist. To be some kind of production for Disney Channelthe more adult tone is appreciated.

Avatar

Year : 2009.

: 2009. Gender : Science fiction, adventure, war, action, fantasy, romance.

: Science fiction, adventure, war, action, fantasy, romance.

With more than a decade behind it, Avatar is still a movie that can be enjoyed without any problem today. And pay attention, because at the end of 2022 Avatar: The sense of water arrivesits first sequel of the four that are already underway.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Year : 2005.

: 2005. Gender : Family, fantasy, action, adventure.

: Family, fantasy, action, adventure.

It may be that the sequels that have been published over the years have stained the legacy of The Chronicles of Narnia, but its first installment is a youthful delight that was a worldwide hit. For that alone, it is an essential film for the smallest of the handle.

Togo

Willem Dafoe brings to life the owner of Togoa sled dog that won the most important race in this discipline in 1925. An essential adventure film, and that is only available in Disney Plus.

Togo, a movie starring Willem Dafoe

Inspector Gadget

Year : 1999.

: 1999. Gender : Science fiction, adventure, action, comedy, family.

: Science fiction, adventure, action, comedy, family.

Okay, good movie is not. But many of us have grown up with Inspector Gadgetand its passage to real action marked our generation (yes, perhaps badly).

West Side Story

In 1957, the first version of this musical classic about gang fights was released. steven spielbergmore than half a century later, gets down to work directing an updated version, full of music and with wonderful performances.

The book of life

From time to time, animation gives us real surprises like this: The book of life is a wonderful film, produced by William of the Bull and that showed that there can be successes beyond Disney (It was from 20th Century Fox).

Mars

Year : 2015.

: 2015. Gender : science fiction, adventure, action.

: science fiction, adventure, action.

Ridley Scott directed one of his last best films in 2015a survival story starring Matt Damon and that it departs from other space dramas by focusing attention on the personal strength and human spirit of its character.

Mars, an essential Ridley Scott film

FreeGuy

Year : 2021.

: 2021. Gender : science fiction, adventure, action.

: science fiction, adventure, action.

A hilarious film from the creator of dead pool and starring Ryan Reynolds I hope sequel as soon as possible. If you like action, video games and everything related to technology, discover this kind of new version of the truman show.

the alley of lost souls

William of the Bull It’s a suspenseful psychological thriller. reboot from a classic namesake, in which a manipulative pitchman teams up with a psychiatrist as trickster as he is.

Armageddon

Year : 1998

: 1998 Gender : drama, science fiction, adventure, action.

: drama, science fiction, adventure, action.

One of the best disaster movies, as absurd as its script may seem. Bruce Willis Y Ben Affleck star in a feature film whose mission is destroy a meteorite the size of Texas heading towards Earth.

Jungle Cruise

The last attempt Disney to get a kind of Pirates of the Caribbeanbut of treasure hunters. Jungle Cruise is a hilarious family comedy starring Dwayne Johnson that triumphed in 2021 despite the pandemic.

Jungle Cruise is as fun as it sounds

Alien, the eighth passenger (1979)

You also have the rest of the saga available on Disney Plus Alienbut no delivery, not even the sequel to james cameroncomes not one iota to what was achieved by Ridley Scott with Alien, the eighth passenger. An essential film for lovers of horror and science fiction.

brave heart

Year : nineteen ninety five.

: nineteen ninety five. Gender : story, drama, action, adventure.

: story, drama, action, adventure.

history, romance, intrigue, thriller and heroism: characteristics that perfectly describe this drama about the liberation of Scotland, whose plot revolves around William Wallace. Winner of 5 Oscars, including Best Picture!

Braveheart proved that Mel Gibson is a better director than an actor

Big

Tom Hanks stars in a comedy with a difference, about a boy who discovers that being an adult is much worse than he thought. Perhaps one of the films that most marked an entire generation on this list.

Black Swan

Darren Aronofsky signs his best film with Black Swan, the story of a ballet dancer whose life is absorbed by her work. A thriller brutal psychological, with a Natalie Portman who eats the screen.

the call of the wild

the call of the wild is the adaptation of a literary classic that tells us the story of Buck, a dog with a big heart, and a man she must learn to trust. An adventure for the whole family about animals that will steal your heart.

cell 2011

if you liked in Netflix the Serie The longest nightdo not miss Cell 211the Spanish film from which he drinks a lot. Juana rookie prison officer, faints in an accident before a riot breaks out in the FIES sector, the most dangerous and fearsome inmates in the jail.

Cell 211, a powerful prison drama

Crystal jungle

Bruce Willis hit the pinnacle of success with this action-adventure film in which his character must carry out a suicide mission: rescue hostages from kidnappers who are hiding more than meets the eye.

Yes, you can see on Disney Plus The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Grand Budapest Hotel is one of the best movies wes andersona very particular director who already makes it very clear in this work that his style does not admit imitations.