This Thursday, August 4, the film Tren Bala (Bullet Train), the new film starring Brad Pitt, is released in national theaters, where he is joined in the cast by names like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King and Bad Bunny.

“Five hit men find themselves aboard a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka with a few stops in between. The question is who will get out of the train alive and what awaits them at the final station”, indicates the synopsis of the film, which is directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) and who was a stunt double for Pitt himself years ago in productions such as The fight club and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

In this framework of the premiere of his new film, we compiled the 10 best Brad Pitt movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 best Brad Pitt movies according to IMDb

10.- The great swindle (7,7)

Danny Ocean and his ten accomplices plan to simultaneously rob the Bellagio, Mirage and MGM Grand casinos in Las Vegas. With George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Andy Garcia. On HBOMax.

9.- The curious case of Benjamin Button (7,8)

Benjamin Button is a man who walks the path of life in reverse: he is born at the age of 80 and grows younger over time. With Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett.

8.- The big bet (7.8)

In 2006, a group of investors bet against the US mortgage market. In this investigation, it comes to light how flawed and corrupt the market is. With Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt. It’s on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

7.- True Romance (7.9)

Clarence is celebrating his birthday when he meets Alabama, which kicks off a fast-paced road movie written by Quentin Tarantino. With Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, Gary Oldman, Christopher Walken and Brad Pitt.

6.- 12 monkeys (8.0)

In a future world ravaged by disease, a convict is sent back in time to gather information about a man-made virus that wiped out most of the planet’s human population. With Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe and Bruce Willis.

5.- 12 years of slavery (8.1)

In the prewar USA, Solomon Northup, a free African-American man from upstate New York, is kidnapped and sold into slavery. With Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael Fassbender. Available in Star+

4.- Snatch: Pigs and diamonds (8.3)

Rogue boxing promoters, violent publishers, a Russian gangster, incompetent amateur thieves, and jewelers clash to track down a prized stolen diamond. With Jason Statham and Brad Pitt. On HBOMax.

3.- Inglorious bastards (8.3)

In Nazi-occupied France during World War II, a plot to assassinate Nazi leaders by a group of American Jewish soldiers coincides with the vengeful plans of a movie theater owner. With Brad Pitt, Melanie Laurent and Christoph Waltz. On Star+ and Amazon Prime Video.

2.- The seven deadly sins (8,6)

Two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt down a serial killer whose motive is the seven deadly sins. With Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt. He is on HBO Max.

1.- Fight Club (8.8)

An insomniac office worker and a clueless soap maker form an underground fight club that turns into much more. With Edward Norton, Brad Pitt and Helena Bonham Carter. On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Star+ and HBO Max.