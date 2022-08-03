‘Tens of millions of dollars’ – El Financiero

The actress Amber Heard refused to take half of what Johnny Depp received for shooting the fifth film of Pirates of the Caribbean Despite the insistence of their lawyers during their divorce, they indicate new documents related to the defamation trial of both celebrities.

Two months after verdict of this media trialthe Fairfax court in Virginia, USA declassified more than six thousand pages about the procedure that, among other details, reveal that numerous pieces of evidence presented by the Depp and Heard teams were rejected.

For example, the court did not admit documents belonging to their divorce proceedings in 2017 and in which there are several messages where Heard’s lawyers asked him to reconsider his decision to refuse “tens of millions of dollars”.

Depp had shot the fifth film of Pirates of the Caribbean during the last months of their marriage and, having no separation of property, their income was considered common property.

Although it is unknown how much he was paid, the magazine Variety He recalled that for the previous installment of the saga, the actor entered more than 33 million dollars, so the amount for the fifth film would be even higher.

Before the Heard’s refusal to fight for that sum of moneyher lawyers responded in an email that she was “incredibly honest with her word” and it was evident that “I wasn’t going for the money”.

But finally the judge Penney Azcarate He refused to include any documents about the divorce in the defamation suit.

Medical Records and Photos: Evidence Rejected at Johnny Depp Trial

Among other evidence that Heard’s team tried to use are also some Depp’s medical records with drug prescriptions to treat erectile dysfunction, something that his lawyers linked to an alleged feeling of frustration that led the actor to be violent in his sexual relations.

“Although Mr Depp would prefer nor disclose your erectile dysfunction conditionsuch a condition is absolutely relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and the use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard, ”argued the defense on an alleged crime that the actor repeatedly denied.

For their part, Depp’s lawyers also tried to get several nude photos of Heard and others taken during a time when she was a lap dancer included in the trial.

However, the judge agreed with the actress’s lawyers, who argued that such images only contributed to portraying Heard as a “sex symbol” and not as a “domestic abuse activist”.

The sentence of that media process, issued unanimously by the jury on June 1, maintains that three sentences written by Heard in an opinion article published in 2018 by the newspaper Washington Post defamed Depp, although they also the actor once defamed his ex-wifer through his then lawyer.

She must pay 10 million dollars and he 2, but for the moment both have presented resources.