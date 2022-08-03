Teasing Ben Affleck Exhausted By Jennifer Lopez Touches On Myth: Do Men Always Want Sex? – The Sun of Mexico

The paparazzi behind Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during their honeymoon in Paris were not to their liking, especially the actor, to whom the images did not do justice and always looked tired and emaciated compared to the singer originally from the Bronx. .

The straw that broke the camel’s back was when the protagonist of Batman was caught sleeping during a cruise on the Seine River, unleashing all kinds of comments and memes that referred to the couple’s sexuality.

Social networks “concluded” that everything was due to JLo’s “sexual demands”, because before her wedding it was rumored that there was a clause in her prenuptial agreement where the actress asked that Ben and her have sex four or more times a week. week.

The myth

Anyone would feel “excited” at this proposal, because men always want sex or… is it just a myth?

According to sexologists, men are not thinking about having sex all the time, it is just a myth promoted by the patriarchal and macho structure of society, as well as the media.

In her book “Not Always in the Mood: The New Science of Men, Sex, and Relationships,” sex and family therapist Sarah Hunter Murray conducted a survey of 200 heterosexual men ages 18 to 65, married or married. in long-term relationships, where it turned out that the majority stated that there must be a connection with them to feel desire.

“The fact that men have more desire than women is, well, a myth,” he stated in his work to add: “What we are seeing, study after study, is that in heterosexual couple relationships, men and women are just as likely to be the partner with the greatest desire.”

Age

Beyond thinking that sexual desire decreases over the years, it is daily responsibilities, fatigue and stress that affect both men and women.

Hunter points out that as they pass the age of 40, relationships in bed cease to be a priority, because they prefer to be rested to go to work first thing in the morning.

However, one of the best ways to release stress is by having sex.

The University of the West of Scotland reports that sex, by releasing endorphins and oxytocin, eliminates situations of anxiety, sadness and depression from the brain, in addition to raising the levels of certain antibodies, strengthening the immune system.