Taylor Swift’s manager defends her from the list of “climate criminals”

Taylor came in disgraceful first place in the Yard agency’s review. In this report, Swift has made 170 flights transporting her private jet since last January, emitting 8,293.54 tons of CO2.

Faced with this list and the controversy that the interpreter of “Blank Space” pointed out, her representative stood up to speak on behalf of her star and was attacked by the artist’s followers. “Taylor’s plane is regularly loaned to other people,” her spokeswoman told BuzzFeedNews Last monday.

“Attributing most or all of these trips to her is blatantly wrong,” Swift’s manager said. Although this did not satisfy the users of social networks, who did not let the comment pass and pointed it out to evade her responsibility.

“I love how you’re dishing out the blame for your private jet. Allowing other people to use it increases the carbon footprint”, “It is not enough that you are a hypocrite, but encourage others to be the same. How’s that okay?”, commented some of the users.

This issue came to public discussion after Kylie Jenner’s consumption with her private jet was spread, in which her consumption referred to flights of only 20 minutes, which marked her as part of the “climate criminals”.