Taylor Swift tops the list of the most polluting artists

Taylor Swift takes the gold medal. And not precisely because she is one of the most listened to singers worldwide, but because she is the artist who most carbon dioxide emissions generated with the regular use of your private jet for your professional and personal travel.

According to the analysis agency yard, the American star is the famous one who pollutes the most in this regard. Since last January, his plane would have been used on 170 trips and would have released about 800 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, an amount that does not exceed any other public figure in the world of entertainment.

However, her representative has quickly responded to this information with the aim of clarifying it and protecting the artist’s reputation. According to the statement that she has issued her communication team, Taylor’s aircraft is routinely rented to other travelers and, therefore, it could not be affirmed that these striking data correspond to the interpreter in its entirety: «Taylor’s jet is frequently rented to other individuals. Attributing most of these trips to him is totally incorrect », she pointed out in the statement.

The controversy surrounding the levels of pollution caused by celebrities had already generated controversy. But last July it resurfaced again as a result of information indicating that businesswoman Kylie Jenner used her jet for transfers of less than 20 minutes. Rapper Drake has also received harsh reproaches in recent days for using it excessively.

The American is followed by Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, Álex Rodríguez, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Oprah Winfrey and Travis Scott

List of artists that pollute the most