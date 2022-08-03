Taylor Swift, Floyd Mayweather and other celebs criticized for polluting with their private planes

Taylor Swift and Floyd Mayweather topped the list by polluting with their private jets.

It is not surprising that artists have always been criticized for the use of their private planesbut now a study was in charge of showing all those stars that fly by.

According to a study conducted by an agency called Yard and published in the magazine rollstone, these are the celebs that have polluted the environment the most with the use of their planes, since they emit more polluting particles.

Here I tell you who were the stars that emitted the most carbon dioxide footprints due to the use they have given to their personal planes so far this year.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift It occupies the number one position, according to the figures of this investigation, the singer produced more than 8,300 metric tons of CO2 and has made 170 flights with a journey time of more than 80 minutes.

However, her representatives revealed that this plane has been lent on several occasions to other people, so she is not the only person responsible and the number of flights is not exclusively the artist’s.

“Taylor’s plane is regularly loaned out to other people. It’s too much to attribute most or all of these trips to her is flagrantly wrong.” Her representative commented after the accusations that the artist has suffered through social networks.

Floyd Mayweather

The boxer is ranked number two, generating more than two metric tons of carbon dioxide in the 177 flights he has done in these seven months of the year.

Jay Z

The rapper is in third position on the list and his private plane has polluted with more than 7 thousand metric tons of CO2. In total he has made 136 flights.

Alex Rodriguez

The ex-fiancé of jlo It is in fourth place, since so far it has made 106 flights, which has generated more than 5,300 tons of carbon dioxide.

Blake Shelton

the husband of gwen Stefani ranked fifth on the list, as it has so far made 111 flights and generated 4,500 metric tons of CO2.

In sixth position is the filmmaker steven spielbergfollows Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Oprah Winfrey and finally Travis Scott, father of Kylie Jenner’s children.

With these results both Kylie Jenner as Drake they can silence the rumors in which they pointed out that they were the ones who polluted the most by the use of their private planes.

Barely Kylie Jenner He showed off his private plane on social media and Drake was criticized for taking 3 flights on the same day lasting 14 to 18 minutes each.

Now the only thing that the fans of all these artists ask for is that they become more aware of the use of their private planes, since the world is in a serious environmental crisis.

