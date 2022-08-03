Tata contemplates four ‘guests’ of the Tri for a tour in Spain – David Medrano

SPECIAL GUESTS

Not being able to count on all the players contemplated by Gerardo Martino from the beginning of the final concentration for Qatar 2022, Tata analyzes the possibility of inviting four footballers to the Girona concentration with the category of guests and with very clear rules that in the first instance they would not be contemplated for the World Cup and that the only way that a place could be opened would be due to injury. The coach’s intention is not to create false illusions, so if the project is approved, the coach would speak personally with the four guests to explain the situation.

INCOMPLETE

The team plans to travel to Girona on October 31 with the players from the MX League, while foreigners would be integrated after November 10. On the 9th the National Team plans to hold a friendly match against Iraq in Girona and by then the Tata would only have between 16 and 18 players, depending on the foreigners who are summoned, which could be between 8 and 11. Next week Gerardo Martino will meet with Jaime Ordiales to discuss this project.

DIFFERENT CRITERIA

Although Rotondi’s plays against Atlas and Caicedo’s against Querétaro were very similar, in the case of the player from tigers The Disciplinary Commission decided not to remove the punishment from the Ecuadorian, which is surprising since it was thought that all plays similar to those of Rotondi would be sanctioned in the same way. In the case of the cement, the Disciplinary took advantage of the fact that that day the Arbitration Commission offered a conference and both Archundia and Osses said that it was not red and from there they grabbed to remove the sanction from the player from Blue Cross. Since there was no conference now, they based themselves on the arbitration report and Caicedo was suspended for one game. Waters with different criteria in similar plays.

