Take a deep breath before seeing how cute the twin sons of “Thor”, Chris Hemsworth, look

Christopher Hemsworth known simply as Chris Hemsworth, is an Australian actor, voice actor, and producer. Raised in the Bulman community in northern Australia, he became interested in acting because of his older brother and began his acting career in 2002. Following his success on Australian television, he moved to the United States and made his film debut with the star trek movie

Chris Hemsworth achieved great recognition worldwide with his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he starred in the films Thor,The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World , Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok , Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which were box office successes and earned him positive reviews. This time he starred in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, recently released in Australia.

Elsa Lafuente Medianu known artistically as Elsa Patakyis a Spanish actress, journalist, producer and model. pataky rose to fame for her character as Raquel Alonso in the Spanish television series “Al Salida de Clase.” Throughout her career she has worked in American, Spanish, French, Italian and British productions. She has also known how to shine in the “Fast and Furious” saga, with a role destined to exist only in a movie but that the public liked so much that she returned for other installments.

“Thor: love and thunder” is an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character, Thor, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017), the fourth installment of the tetralogy and the twenty-ninth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and it has been the role that has allowed Chris Hemsworth show that you have great gifts for humor and comedy.

The children of the couple Chris Hemsworth Y Elsa Pataky They have stolen all eyes on the red carpet in Australia where it premiered “Thor: Love and Thunder“. The actress and her husband, Chris Hemsworthhave considered that the premiere of “Thor: love and thunder“In Sydney it was the right time for their twins, Tristan and Sasha, to step onto a red carpet for the first time. And apparently, the little ones couldn’t be more like Thor.

Source: Instagram Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky You can now boast of having found your perfect successor when you decide to retire permanently from the world of acting. Her eldest daughter, India, has debuted on the big screen with her father. the little daughter of Chris Hemsworth has been the recipient of a small and first role in the latest film of Thor that just hit theaters.

Source: Getty Images

The filming set has become a second home for the whole family during the weeks that the recording has lasted. In addition to Chris Hemsworth and India, elsa and her twins also make a cameo in the film”Thor: Love and ThunderSo it’s all in the family. That is why the Hemsworth – pataky all attended the film’s premiere in Australia. Everyone except India, who curiously was ashamed and preferred not to go through the red carpet with her parents, her brothers, her uncles and her grandparents.