Sylvester Stallone upset by new Rocky spin-off

Sylvester Stallone he was furious against the current owners of one of the most iconic films he has made, “Rocky”, who plan to make a new “spin-off” of this franchise.

Through the stories on his Instagram account, the movie star lashed out at the filmmakers working on the new film, which will now focus on Rocky’s rival, Ivan Drago.

In this message that has already been deleted, Stallone said that they broke his heart again, upon learning of the realization of this new production and of which no one warned him. “Once again this pathetic 94-year-old producer and his vulture-asshole sons, Charles and David, are once again cleaning the bones of yet another wonderful character that I believe in, without even telling me.”said.

The also producer and film director apologized to his fans because he never wanted these producers whom he named “parasites” to exploit the image of one of the characters from “Rocky”.

In the extinct publication Stallone stressed that part of his anger was because they had worked on the planning of the new film behind his back. “By the way, I have nothing but respect for Dolph Lundgren”, referring to the Swedish actor who is currently 64 years old and who gave life to Iván Drago.

He also said that throughout history, artists in all industries, such as recording, painting, writing, etc. have been destroyed by “bloodsuckers” who have filled their pockets with other people’s work.

Lundgren used the same social network as Stallone to give his reply and make things clear regarding what he knows about Drago’s “spin-off”. “There is no approved script, no deals, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor,” he added. “Someone blew it to the press last week, which is unfortunate. I’m in touch with Mr. Balboa, just so all the fans can relax. There you go”.