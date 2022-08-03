Studio keeps latest ‘Batgirl’ movie under lock and key

The movie is over, but he must not come to the cinema. The “Batgirl” tape with Leslie Grace may not be shown on streaming platforms. The US media speculate as to the reason for this. Bad test demonstrations must be a cause.

According to reports from various film portals in the United States, the movie “Batgirl”, which has already been filmed, will not be shown in theaters or through the streaming service. Warner Bros. reported that the studio refused to edit the “diverse” comic and the The Hollywood Reporter and other American media on Tuesday.

The movie industry was taken aback by the move, Variety wrote. It almost never happens that a studio simply stops a movie that has already been shot. The $70 million production, which was the last in post-production, was expected on streaming service HBO Max later this year.

Noted actress Leslie Grace (In the Heights) posted a photo from her movie dressed as Batgirl on Instagram in January. The cast also includes “Batman” star Michael Keaton, JK Simmons and Brendan Fraser. The film is directed by the Belgian duo Adel Elaraby and Bilal Falah (Bad Boys for Life).

The New York Post reported, citing well-informed sources in Hollywood, that test results given by viewers were poor. irritating Deadline.com The move is said to be linked to the priorities, strategies and other austerity measures of the new media group Warner Bros. Discovery. The Warner Bros. studio has not commented. Post on the “Batgirl” plans.

Batgirl first appeared in comics in the 1960s. The fictional superhero story revolves around Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner James Gordon, Gotham City Police Commissioner. Alicia Silverstone played little Batgirl alongside Batman actor George Clooney in the 1997 movie Batman & Robin. After several Batman movie adaptations, Batgirl should now be getting her first standalone movie.