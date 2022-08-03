Stephen King defends writers
The prolific author regularly publishes with Simon & Schuster. But he has testified against the $2.1 billion settlement in federal court in Washington, DC, supporting the government’s claim that the deal will hurt authors by limiting the market for new manuscripts.
“I came because I think concentration is bad for competition,” he explained. Stephen King in view of Florence J Pan, US District Court judge, in trial without jury, according to Associated Press. “It’s getting harder and harder for writers to find money to live on.”
The Biden administration surprised the industry last year by questioning this sale, which was disclosed in November. Penguin Random House is the world’s largest publisher, while Simon & Schuster is the fourth largest. The government’s thesis is that the combination would reduce advances for best-selling authors and ultimately hurt consumers by resulting in fewer books being published.
Remember that you can read more stories from cinema and stay up to date with all film premieres in Decine21.com.