Stephen King defends writers

The prolific author regularly publishes with Simon & Schuster. But he has testified against the $2.1 billion settlement in federal court in Washington, DC, supporting the government’s claim that the deal will hurt authors by limiting the market for new manuscripts.

“I came because I think concentration is bad for competition,” he explained. Stephen King in view of Florence J Pan, US District Court judge, in trial without jury, according to Associated Press. “It’s getting harder and harder for writers to find money to live on.”

Stephen King has questioned the thesis of Penguin Random House, which maintains that after the purchase an independent publisher would not be lost, because Simon & Schuster would operate autonomously, without being connected to the other publishers in the Penguin groups. “That would be like a husband and wife competing to buy the same house. They wouldn’t be at odds, but would maneuver in a gentlemanly manner, without harming each other.”

On the other hand, Stephen King has warned that the publishing landscape has changed dramatically since he began his career in the mid-1970s with such best-selling books as “Carrie”, “The Shining” and “Apocalypse”.

The Biden administration surprised the industry last year by questioning this sale, which was disclosed in November. Penguin Random House is the world’s largest publisher, while Simon & Schuster is the fourth largest. The government’s thesis is that the combination would reduce advances for best-selling authors and ultimately hurt consumers by resulting in fewer books being published.

