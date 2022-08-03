Stephen King defends writers

Stephen King has questioned the thesis of Penguin Random House, which maintains that after the purchase an independent publisher would not be lost, because Simon & Schuster would operate autonomously, without being connected to the other publishers in the Penguin groups. “That would be like a husband and wife competing to buy the same house. They wouldn’t be at odds, but would maneuver in a gentlemanly manner, without harming each other.”

On the other hand, Stephen King has warned that the publishing landscape has changed dramatically since he began his career in the mid-1970s with such best-selling books as

The Biden administration surprised the industry last year by questioning this sale, which was disclosed in November. Penguin Random House is the world’s largest publisher, while Simon & Schuster is the fourth largest. The government’s thesis is that the combination would reduce advances for best-selling authors and ultimately hurt consumers by resulting in fewer books being published.

