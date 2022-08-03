Square Enix tries to control the spread of the leaked script of the new Tomb Raider

Just three days ago we told you about the leaked script of Project Jawbreakerthe provisional name by which the new tomb Raider which is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. This script specified some details of interest to fans of the intrepid treasure hunter, such as, for example, this new adventure would have a cooperative component or that a profile similar to that of actresses like Emily Blunt or Rosamund Pike is being sought to play Lara Croft. Well, it seems that Square Enix has become aware of the leak and is trying to remove the script from various channels.

As reported from VGC, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, the study behind the development of this new installment, have submitted a DMCA request via Patreon to the podcast Last Stand Media after the hosts of one of the episodes read the leaked script. Colin Moriarty, the host of the show, comments in an episode where he talks with his colleagues about the copyright claim that Patreon contacted him and that he was asked to remove the material from the script if he did not want to risk it. to be suspended from the platform. “They made a DMCA to Patreon to ask us to remove an audio in which we talked about the new tomb Raider“.

Colin refuses to edit the podcast on other platforms

“I didn’t break into Crystal Dynamics to steal it. Chris’s reading is crazy, there’s no way anyone will take it seriouslyColin adds, referring to the amusing way Chris Maldonado, one of his fellow podcasters, reads the script out loud. to the edited version found on Patreon, in contrast to the original versions that feature the script reading and are still available on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.