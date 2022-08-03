Spider lashes, how to achieve an extra large look like the experts

What are spider lashes like?

They used to be called ‘star shaped’. Today, the tabs, separated into strands impregnated with volumizing mascara, are called spider lashes. It’s all about foreground lashes, literally mascara encrusted which, unlike the ‘star’ lashes, are more contemporary because the black strands come with texture.

Of course, they are reminiscent of the ones that model Twiggy made famous in the 60’s, but they are less precise and a bit more ‘smeared’. Let’s say they are the modern remake of the rather cheeky London style of the Teddy Girls of the late 1950s, which later, during Swinging London, were slightly modified, becoming the eyelashes ‘Twiggy-style’.

They are clean eyes but very intense, with a graphic aspect between contemporary and a touch of punk. The effect that you have to recreate is, in fact, similar to that of the legs of a spider, irregular, some longer and some shorter. In summary, spider lashes they put the eyes in the foreground, but without demanding precision in the application. The only caveat: when performing the technique, which we explain below, make sure you don’t create lumps.

Selena Gomez’s technique that went viral on Tik Tok

Rare Beauty brand founder Selena Gomez gives helpful tips on how to put on makeup. Among the latest hacks that she has devised, the one that has had the most impact among her fans is precisely the application of the mascara with eyebrow tweezers. His technique? First, brush mascara over lashes, thoroughly curling upper lash line in a zigzag motion to give maximum curl and length, until lashes are parted like spider legs. Then soaking the tweezers with mascara, proceed to create defined locks on the lower lashes. The effect is, in fact, what are known as spider lashes, reminiscent of doll eyes but without making the look too sugary. Finally, with his fingers, once the mascara is dry, he defines the ends, giving them the direction, more external or internal, that you prefer.

Spider mascara says goodbye to false lash clips

Summer eyes like to be intriguing and in the spotlight without going overboard with too many products. In fact, in autumn there is time to frame and load the eyes with smokey eyes, bold eyeshadows and eyeliners. The slogan is to surprise, but do it in the easiest way possible. And that’s why the TikTok fan really liked the technique of the spider eyelashes. Because it allows – thanks to the skilful use of eyebrow tweezers to create well-defined, black-textured and very voluminous strands – not having to recreate eyes with wow lashes with the help of clips.