Spanish chef José Andrés has something to thank Katy Perry for | Present

WC Kitchen is a non-profit, non-governmental organization founded by the Spanish chef Jose Andres in 2010. That year Haiti was devastated by an earthquake and he did not want to sit idly by and got down to work.

He founded this organization to provide meals to everyone who is suffering from natural or other disasters. Hence, he is now focused on the Ukraine where he has installed many kitchens to support the victims of a country that is being devastated.

also in the last few hours has moved to Afghanistan which is in crisis after the earthquake of last June 24 that has caused the death of 155 children.

“We always make food…but often water too! @WCKitchen team is in Afghanistan with our local partners delivering clean water to villages affected by the earthquake… The situation is bad: the UN brought tents and cash vouchers, but there is nowhere to buy food and the houses are destroyed … so we have 2 kitchens!” the chef shared on twitter.

Katy Perry joins

A social work that he has started, but in which many other people collaborate. Everyone contributes what they can and Katy Perry she is one of those who has decided to join their cause.

“RING DING DONG🛎 Erm… have you seen my WILD outfits in the @Justeatdk ad? To raise money for @WCKitchen – an amazing charity that works hard to fight hunger and deliver fresh meals to places in crisis. I’m giving away some of my favorite outfits from the shoot!”, the singer shared on networks to announce her campaign.

Lately we have seen her in the JusEat ad in which she wears those clothes that are so appetizing and colorful that now they can belong to anyone who wants to.

“So! You too can enjoy snacks in the bathtub with a lettuce bra 🥪🛁 while feeling good about raising money for a great cause! ♥️”, he continued encouraging everyone to participate.

SW! You too can enjoy subs in the tub in a lettuce bra 🥪🛁🥬 while feeling good about raising money for a great cause! ♥️ Donate and enter at https://t.co/3LBxoWdVVK for a chance to win a LEWK + a signed note from moi 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Z2VKQTziAL — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 27, 2022

In order to get one of his suits, you have to donate money to the José Andrés organization. “For our latest TV spot, Katy Perry flaunts a whole new world of flavor. Y we give you the opportunity to have a piece used by the California girl herself. Not only can you spice up your wardrobe, but each outfit comes with a personalized message from Katy. All ticket proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen, a charity dedicated to providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises.

And of course, with such collaboration, the Spanish chef could only be grateful. “And you didn’t invite me to the set? 😂😂thanks to my sister! @WCKitchen and people in many parts of the world thank you!”, he replied to Katy.

Didn’t you feel like collaborating?