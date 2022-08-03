Space Tycoon, Samsung’s Game on Roblox – Samsung Newsroom Malaysia

The game in the virtual world allows users to build and customize real Samsung products in the metaverse.

The metaverse space has spawned new ways for all people to interact with products and brands. To strengthen this trend, Samsung created Samsung Space Tycoon (“Space Tycoon”), an experimental virtual space launched on the popular metaverse platform, Roblox.

In this virtual space, users can build and customize real Samsung products within the metaverse, accompanied by alien characters, taking design and functionality from the “tycoon” simulation genre as a reference.

This space arose from the comment “Samsung must have hired an alien”, a joke many people make whenever Samsung launches an innovative product. The designers envisioned a world in which the ‘Samsung aliens’ would create a universe with an advanced environment, filled with abundant resources, somewhere in a future that would allow the aliens to research and create new products.

An innovative creation experience

In Space Tycoon, young consumers, including Generation Z (Gen Z), can naturally engage with the brand and enjoy more personalized experiences within the metaverse.

The game begins with a story task that asks the user to create a virtual product. There they can mine minerals to make Samsung products in the laboratory, with the developments they can collect coins, which will be used to buy smartphones, vacuum cleaners and other products. In addition, they will be able to customize their avatars and live events available exclusively in the space.

“We started this project with the hope that the younger generations around the world would become closer to Samsung. We were looking for a platform where users could experience directly, instead of just a space to promote our products. We came to the conclusion that the metaverse platform called Roblox, which has the largest number of global users, was the most suitable”, explains Soojung Lee, designer who led the project.

The reason for creating Space Tycoon as a simulation game is because it is a user experience. “Instead of having a brand that provides passive experiences, we wanted to provide a more active practice where consumers can make products for themselves in the metaverse and go beyond reality. To achieve that, sci-fi was the best genre to develop Space Tycoon in,” says Yeonee Choi, the game’s UI and Scenario Designer.

Imagination becomes reality in Space Tycoon

In addition to building Samsung products into the game, these can be used for purposes that differ from their intended use, bringing a unique brand experience to users. In explaining this operating structure.

“We prioritize Gen Z having fun while interacting with the Samsung brand and products, using the features of the metaverse rather than providing boring technical information about product performance such as battery capacity and camera resolution,” says designer Joeun Shin.

In Space Tycoon, the Galaxy Z Flip folding smartphone can be a scooter, The Sero becomes a helicopter, and the Jet Bot robot vacuum cleaner can transform into a hoverboard.

“Using our imagination we excluded the actual basic features of Samsung products and gave them new features so that the products can be used in completely different ways in the metaverse. We thought this new creative approach would help Generation Z think of Samsung as a friendly and innovative lifestyle brand, rather than a company that produces smartphones and home appliances,” adds Lee.

Space Tycoon is Samsung’s virtual reality universe that creates new user-centric brand experiences based on the preferences and lifestyles of future consumers. Through this universe, Samsung will continue to offer more innovative experiences to capture both the eyes and hearts of people.

This “metaspace” is simultaneously in 14 languages, including English, Chinese and Spanish. Additional features will be added in the future where users can interact with each other, share their creations, or attend exclusive virtual parties. In addition, Samsung will host online events through its Samsung.com website as part of the #YouMake campaign, which focuses on coloring and collecting Samsung products.

﻿

Learn more by visiting design.samsung.com and smsng.co/YouMake_JUL_Space_YT