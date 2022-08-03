Sony boss affirms that Bad Bunny as “El Muerto” will be a great star of Marvel I Cine PREMIERE

The fans of the comics (and of the cinema in general) put the cry in the sky when it was announced that Bad Bunny will be The dead, one of the new Marvel characters that will hit the movies. The rapper was not very well received as the protagonist of the film; The teasing was immediate, but Sony executives have confidence in him, so much so that they see him as a future great star in superhero movies. Hold on, Robert Downey Jr., because your replacement has arrived!

The most confident is nothing more and nothing less than the CEO from Sony Pictures, Tony Vinciquerra. In a short interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the executive talked about the “bad rabbit” and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Both will star in very important projects for the company (via):

“We are very excited to have them both, Bad Bunny is going to become a huge Marvel star and Aaron Taylor is now working on Kraven, then HE IS Kraven. We are fascinated by it and we hope that Bullet Train really catapults their careers.”

Bad Bunny and Taylor-Johnson will hit theaters this weekend with Bullet train. The film starring Brad Pitt will be a litmus test to find out if viewers are willing to give the successful singer another chance or continue the hate. So far, the first reviews are not very promising for true fans.

Who The dead?

The dead It was announced during the last edition of CinemaCon. It will tell the story of Marcus Estrada de la García, a masked fighter whose mystical face gives him superpowers. Can you imagine Bad Bunny teaming up with other characters like Venom, Morbius or Spider-Man himself?

The singer will also be the first Latino to star in a Marvel movie, which makes the character even more intriguing. This commented on the amazing opportunity he has received (via):

“Sometimes I still can’t believe it, but it’s the result of my work. The way I am, the way I work, I’m very proud, very happy about the character, about this opportunity to be the first Latino. It’s not about being the first Latino to play a role, it’s about being the first Latino to star, that’s what’s important. It’s really big and it’s going to be epic. I know people will be proud of my work.”

The dead will hit theaters on June 12, 2024. It will be the sixth installment in the Sony Universe of Spider-Man after the two films of Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter Y madam web. Do you think that Bad Bunny as El Muerto shuts the mouth of his haters or will it become a mockery at the level of Morbius?