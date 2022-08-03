Son of Ricardo Salinas stars in an advertising campaign and this promotes

The advertising action of the son of Ricardo Salinas in a campaign makes us review the figures from PwC, on the impact that traditional media have on Mexican audiences.

Weber Shandwick has answered questions such as what a CEO should and should not say, realizing how important it is for managers like Ricardo Salinas’ son to follow these recommendations.

Hub Entertainment Research confirms that television continues to matter to Mexican audiences.

The son of Ricardo Salinas starred in a campaign advertising and in one of the last actions undertaken by the businessman, the brand that wins with its mention is Aztec.

Traditional media play a key role in Mexico today. In a study of PwCthe firm realized that the TV It is the second medium that concentrates the most advertising investment in the country, adding 36 billion dollars in 2021while the internet monopolized more than $49 billion.

It is important that leaving aside the internet, traditional media continue to play a key role in investment in advertising. This is explained by the second, third and fourth place that TV, radio and outdoor advertising occupy in investment within Mexico, respectively. Each of these segments with investment of 36 thousand, 9 thousand Y five thousand million dollarsfollowing the order listed.

Son of Ricardo Salinas in painting

Benjamín Salinas is the vice president of the board of directors of Grupo Salinas and in an announcement lasting more than two minutes, he celebrates the 29 years that Azteca has been broadcasting on television.

Salinas highlighted in the advertising campaign in which he stars, that Azteca has been the home of productions such as survivorLa Voz and La Academia, which he explained, continue to attract the channel’s audience, anticipating the coverage of the World Cup in Qatar this 2022.

In @Aztec Today we are partying!

29 years of making the best television in Mexico and being leaders in audiences with the best entertainment, news and sports for Mexicans. Thanks to all the Azteca family for making it possible.

We are still UNSTOPPABLE💪#29YearsTVAztec pic.twitter.com/e5RBftpqYz — Benjamin Salinas S. (@SalinasBenjamin) August 2, 2022

Seeing managers at the forefront of advertising campaigns is a resource that big brands like Manzana have carried out, by putting their CEO, Tim Cookin advertising pieces to publicize releases such as his chip M1.

The value of managers as the best ambassadors of a brand has even led to the definition of principles such as activism CEOwhere you sign as Weber Shandwick they have warned of what they should and should not comment on when they take these actions.

According to him study who drove, the 70 percent of Americans agreed that it is positive that they talk about employment and skills necessary in a talent, while a 67 percent felt they should talk about income equity and a 62 percent about health.

Among the issues that also coincided, they should not vote are the rights of the community LGBT+, for a 29 percent; arms control, coincided 26 percent Y 26 percent he felt that talking about refugees should be avoided.

TV in Mexico

The appearance of Benjamín Salinas in an advertisement for Azteca, celebrating the trajectory of the channel, as well as the influence that the TV in capturing investment in advertising aimed at media in the country, is part of the ecosystem that has been built in Mexico, where the trust of brands in these channels has motivated unique habits in audiences.

For example, there is a research that Hub Entertainment Research conducted, where he realized that TV is the main medium that the audience turns to when looking to spend leisure time. According to research, the 34 percent voted for TV, 16 percent for the gaming channel and 14 percent for the movies.

Faced with these habits, the ability of brands to communicate with the consumer based on their activities and the most important thing is to recognize how valuable the traditional medium is in this exercise.

These habits are confirmed with a research that tvScientific conducted, to identify the most effective types of advertising. The 41 percent voted for social media ads and a 39 percent placed the ad in TV and platforms of streaming as the most effective.

Traditional media continue to play a key role in advertising patterns. The media negotiation continues to prioritize these channels, given the preference of the audience for them. It will be important to know how to impact in a better way with the use of these channels.

