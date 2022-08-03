Sofia Vergara turns 50 years old

He rose to fame as model Y presenterand his role as Gloria Delgado-Prichett in the series ‘modern-family‘ made her one of the most prominent comedic actresses on American television.

Also one of the best paid performers and one of the most influential Latin women in the industry.

Sofía Margarita Vergara was born in Barranquilla (Colombia) on July 10, 1972. She turns 50 with great popularity.

For eleven seasons, Sofia Vergara was Gloria Delgado-Prichett, one of the main characters of the celebrated American television comedy ‘ModernFamily’which established her not only as one of the reference Latin actresses in Hollywood but also as one of the highest paid actresses on American television.

A role with which she not only won over the public: four-time winner of the Screen Actors Guild award for best comedy cast on television, Vergara was nominated three times for the award for best actress of comedy, and was nominated four times for best actress cast at both the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes.

In a totally different facet, soon will star in the Netlfix production ‘Griselda’a miniseries produced by the creators of ‘Narcos’ in which Sofia Vergara will get into the skin of the Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, also known as “the godmother of cocaine” or “the black widow”.

Blanco was in charge of one of the most important drug cartels in the world until his assassination in 2012.

Griselda Blanco was a character whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed her to run a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious drug lords we know so well. actress Colombian in a statement after the announcement of the miniseries.

In ‘Griselda’, directed by fellow Colombian Andrés Baiz and which will have six episodes, Vergara will play one of the founders of the Medellin cartel and who acquired enormous power in the world of drug trafficking in the 1970s and early of the eighties, pioneer in the strategy of exporting drugs to the United States.

After spending almost two decades incarcerated in the United States after her arrest in 1985, she was deported to Colombia, where she lived in hiding until she was murdered in 2012 in a butcher shop in a popular neighborhood of Medellín.

It has little to do with the Gloria Delgado who made her famous in ‘modern-family‘, a character who on more than one occasion actress from Barranquilla has recalled the stereotypes he has had to face to make a dent in the mecca of cinema.

“I think I’ll always be stereotyped, but I’m not afraid to be. I am Latina. I have this accent. I’m lucky to have gotten this part and shown people that I can be funny”, she said about the success of her character in ‘modern-family‘, to which she arrived after many years of auditions in which nobody knew where to place her precisely because of those stereotypes.

“I am a natural blonde. But when I started acting, I would go to auditions and they wouldn’t know where to put me because she was voluptuous and had an accent, but she had blonde hair. It was ignorance: they thought that every Latino looks like Salma Hayek.”

FROM LATIN TELEVISION TO HOLLYWOOD STAR

Sofia Vergara is married to actor Joe Manganiello.

Sofía Margarita Vergara began her professional career as an advertising and catwalk model, until rising to fame after her participation as a presenter at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival, and shortly after she moved to Miami, where she signed an exclusivity contract. with the Univision network.

Vergara presented the programs ‘Out of Series’ and ‘A que no te dares’, before her participation in the telenovela ‘Acapulco, cuerpo y alma’, from the Mexican Televisa, and being one of the presenters at the American Comedy Awards for the Fox network, which opened the doors for him to the English-speaking public and his first roles in Hollywood, where he made his debut with the film ‘Big Trouble’, although his first notable role was in the film ‘Chasing Papi’ (2003).

The Colombian has participated in more than twenty films, in several of them as actress of dubbing, the last of them ‘Koati’ (2021), of which she is also a producer, and on television, as well as as actresshas stood out for his work as a jury in the program ‘America’s Got Talent’ since 2020.

A US citizen since the end of 2014, after two decades residing in the country, the actress gained new recognition when in May 2015 he received his star at the Hollywood walk of famethus becoming the second Colombian to achieve it, after Shakira had done it four years earlier.

At that time, Forbes magazine included her among the 100 most powerful women in the world, a list in Vergara ranked 32nd, and between 2013 and 2020 she was one of the highest paid actresses, not only on American television, but in the world.

Married since 2015 with the actor joe manganiello (known among other works for his role in the series ‘True Blood’), Sofia Vergara has a son, Manolo, born in 1991, fruit of the first marriage of the actress with Colombian José Luis González.