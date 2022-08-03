Sofía Vergara reveals a photo at age 14 and paralyzes her followers

Sofía Vergara shows her followers the beauty she has had since she was very young

Work from young to be a role model. Sofía Vergara has traced a path full of success and fame and now, not only because she is one of the most recognized Colombians on American television, but because less than a month ago she turned 50 and continues to dazzle on the different networks. social media and digital platforms for the recent publications of some of her memories and the beautiful figure that she has been able to preserve since she was young.

The journey of this beautiful woman began in Barranquilla; however, in the 90s she undertook new challenges in the United States and in the 2000s she launched herself into the acting arena, which led her to become the renowned woman she is today.

Sofía Vergara remembers when she was 14 years old

Sofía Vergara has around 26.3 million followers, with whom she shares the best moments as a presenter and model for the American television network NBC, as well as some images with her family, friends, acquaintances or some postcards of her trips or her best experiences being a judge for the talent show, America’s Got Talent.

In their posts The most recent ones let her see, as her followers mention “her natural beauty” by publishing a photograph that shows what she looked like at 14 years old. Some limited themselves to admiring her physique and others highlighted the work that the actress had to do to maintain and shape her figure from such an early age.

Sofía Vergara shows her greatest facet of naturalness

Among some of her recognitions, Vergara has been nominated for the Emmy Awards, the Golden Globes, the Satellite Awards, she was also the winner of the 2017 People’s Choice Awards for ‘best comedy actress’ and in 2012 in the Teen Choice Awards achieved the title of ‘screen-stealing actress’.

Thanks to the good reception that her photographs had on social networks and due to the insistence of her followers to see more similar photos of Vergara, the model published in recent days a photo in which, at only 20 years old, she already attracted attention. of millions of viewers for her dazzling figure. She let it be known that at this time she was doing advertising campaigns as a model and she was already residing in Los Angeles, United States.

Sofía Vergara publishes a souvenir photo. She shows the beauty of her 20 years old.

In the photograph, which went viral with more than 273 thousand interactions, the actress is seen wearing underwear, made of silk material, gold in color and which highlights her skin tone and enhances her attributes. In addition, some viewers comment on the different platforms where they have been able to find the photographs that the renowned Colombian, even at 50 years old, has the same appearance as she did when she was young, with the difference that now they have a different shade of hair.

In the long road that Sofía Vergara has traveled, not everything has been fame and laughter, since it is of great importance to remember that at 28 years of age she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer with which she had to improve her way of eating and taking care of her body, as well like some controversies over her own embryos where her ex-boyfriend was involved. Despite this, and what her audience highlights the most, is that she continues to smile and shows the best of herself on social networks.

